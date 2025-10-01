How to Watch No. 9 Texas Longhorns Take On Florida In The Swamp
After being five weeks into the season, the Texas Longhorns will finally be playing their first SEC game of the season, as they hit the road to travel to Gainesville to take on the struggling Florida Gators.
For the Longhorns, though, this marks their first chance to show how their offense has grown since their early-season struggles, including a week-one loss to defending national champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Also, for Steve Sarkisian's team, this will mark the beginning of a stretch away from the Forty Acres, as they don't return home for a game until November 1st, including challenging road games to Starkville and their neutral-site rivalry matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Can They Go Back-To-Back?
The storyline for this one will be whether Arch Manning and the Longhorns' offense can find their rhythm early, just as they did in their dominant win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats. Manning and his teammates seemed to find their swagger, and with it, their confidence in the matchup, leading many to wonder if they had finally unlocked what many have been waiting to see.
It won't be an easy task, though, as the Gators' defense has only allowed five total touchdowns on the season, three on the ground and two through the air. While DJ Lagway and his offense have sputtered out of the gate as well, the Longhorns will need Manning to find a way to lead his group to success, avoiding a slow start or a deficit at halftime, forcing them to shy away from their balanced offensive play-calling.
One of the keys to helping ignite the offense will be if running back Quintrevion Wisner returns to the lineup after being sidelined the past three weeks with a hamstring injury. Sarkisian has hinted that his recovery is going well, but without a clear timeline, it's unknown if he will be back in time for their first conference game of the season.
How to Watch No. 9 Texas vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
- Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gainesville, Florida)
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Longhorns Radio Network
Full Updates Texas vs. Florida Betting Odds Via ESPN BET
- Spread: Texas -6.5 (-120), Florida +6.5 (EVEN)
- Over/Under: 41.5 (O -115, U -105)