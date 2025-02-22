Is More College Football Playoff Expansion On The Horizon?
The Texas Longhorns enter 2025 with their sights set on not just their third-straight College Football Playoff appearance, but a national championship as well.
However, the CFP could end up looking slightly different.
College football insider Heather Dinich joined ESPN's "Get Up" on Friday morning to provide updates on some potential CFP changes that could arrive as soon as this season. For now, those changes would likely only involve seeding.
“We’re headed to major change, inevitably, at some point,” Dinich said, per On3. “The question is, do they tweak the seeding for this fall? If they do, it needs to be unanimous. ... What would it look like? It would look like the Selection Committee’s Top 12. The Top 12 teams get the top 12 seeds. The four highest-ranked teams would get the top four seeds."
The 2026 season could see more sweeping changes, however. With the SEC and Big Ten both angling for more control over the sport, the playoff format could look radically different very soon.
“The big change would be in 2026 and beyond, get ready for 14 teams," Dinich said. "Multiple sources at every level have told me that that’s the direction this is heading. The question is, are there automatic qualifiers in 2026 and beyond? The SEC and Big Ten sources have told me multiple people are in favor of four guaranteed teams each for both of those leagues. Two for the ACC, two for the Big 12, one at-large bye and one spot for that Notre Dame team if they’re ranked high enough to be included in it.”
Many fans have made their opposition to the SEC and Big Ten's takeover very clear, but like it or not, this seems to be the path the sport is heading down.
“There’s certainly public backlash around it, but the reality is, on paper, the Big Ten and the SEC have the bulk of control when it comes to determining the future format,” Dinich said. “The question is, how much, if any, leverage, does anyone else in the room have when it comes to pushing back on this?"
College football is in a period of change right now, so it's not too surprising to see more changes on the horizon. Steve Sarkisian will have to navigate his team through these changes, but he's done a great job of that so far.
