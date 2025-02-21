Longhorns Country

Top Potential Future NFL Destinations for Texas Longhorns’ Arch Manning

Looking into the future, who are the top potential NFL suitors for Texas Longhorns' quarterback Arch Manning?

Evan Massey

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns could not be more excited about the upcoming 2025 season and starting quarterback Arch Manning. At this point in time, they are widely viewed to be one of the top national championship contenders in the country.

Manning is also receiving a lot of Heisman Trophy hype. He is expected to break out with a huge year in his first season as the starter for Texas.

While the Manning hype is off the charts, there is a strong chance that he could end up leaving the Longhorns after just one year of starting. He will be draft-eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the current top potential NFL destinations for Manning.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is pictured before a game.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks onto the field as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Jets

It's clear that the Jets badly need a long-term franchise quarterback. After moving on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, New York will have to figure something out either this offseason or next for the future. Manning would be a perfect target if they're in a position to get him.

Dallas Cowboys

Already, there have been many connections between the Cowboys and Manning. Jerry Jones is always looking to make a big move and the young Texas star would be the kind of addition that would take the Dallas media market into a frenzy. Depending on how the 2025 season goes, the Cowboys could be a possible suitor.

New York Giants

The other New York team has to be added to the conversation as well. If the Giants don't end up getting someone like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders this offseason, they would absolutely be in play for Manning. New York badly needs a franchise quarterback after the failed Daniel Jones experiment.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the football.
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dashawn Fillmore (26) defends during the second quarter at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts

How about another Manning in Indianapolis? Arch's uncle, Peyton Manning, starred for the franchise for many years and the Colts could look for a new quarterback if Anthony Richardson fails to show major improvement in 2025. If they're in a position to go after him and Richardson struggles again, Indianapolis would be a top-tier landing spot.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Another storied franchise that could be in need of finding a franchise quarterback is the Steelers. Pittsburgh will likely either re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields to be their starter in 2025, or Aaron Rodgers could be another option. But, the idea of landing Manning to lead the franchise moving forward would have to be of interest to the Steelers.

New Orleans Saints

Finally, the storyline of Manning following in his grandfather's footsteps would be amazing. Archie Manning played for the Saints for many years during his career. His grandson taking over for Derek Carr would be a dream scenario for New Orleans.

Published
