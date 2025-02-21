Top Potential Future NFL Destinations for Texas Longhorns’ Arch Manning
The Texas Longhorns could not be more excited about the upcoming 2025 season and starting quarterback Arch Manning. At this point in time, they are widely viewed to be one of the top national championship contenders in the country.
Manning is also receiving a lot of Heisman Trophy hype. He is expected to break out with a huge year in his first season as the starter for Texas.
While the Manning hype is off the charts, there is a strong chance that he could end up leaving the Longhorns after just one year of starting. He will be draft-eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the current top potential NFL destinations for Manning.
New York Jets
It's clear that the Jets badly need a long-term franchise quarterback. After moving on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, New York will have to figure something out either this offseason or next for the future. Manning would be a perfect target if they're in a position to get him.
Dallas Cowboys
Already, there have been many connections between the Cowboys and Manning. Jerry Jones is always looking to make a big move and the young Texas star would be the kind of addition that would take the Dallas media market into a frenzy. Depending on how the 2025 season goes, the Cowboys could be a possible suitor.
New York Giants
The other New York team has to be added to the conversation as well. If the Giants don't end up getting someone like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders this offseason, they would absolutely be in play for Manning. New York badly needs a franchise quarterback after the failed Daniel Jones experiment.
Indianapolis Colts
How about another Manning in Indianapolis? Arch's uncle, Peyton Manning, starred for the franchise for many years and the Colts could look for a new quarterback if Anthony Richardson fails to show major improvement in 2025. If they're in a position to go after him and Richardson struggles again, Indianapolis would be a top-tier landing spot.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Another storied franchise that could be in need of finding a franchise quarterback is the Steelers. Pittsburgh will likely either re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields to be their starter in 2025, or Aaron Rodgers could be another option. But, the idea of landing Manning to lead the franchise moving forward would have to be of interest to the Steelers.
New Orleans Saints
Finally, the storyline of Manning following in his grandfather's footsteps would be amazing. Archie Manning played for the Saints for many years during his career. His grandson taking over for Derek Carr would be a dream scenario for New Orleans.
