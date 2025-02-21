How Arch Manning Gives Texas Longhorns Offense 'Little Bit More Versatility'
While Arch Manning has spent two years behind Quinn Ewers as the Texas Longhorns's starting quarterback. The offense for the Longhorns in this coming season won't look entirely the same.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that during his appearance on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams on Thursday, where he discussed the unique traits that Manning now brings to the table as the new starter.
“He gives us a little bit more versatility,” Sarkisian said. “Everybody’s in the zone-read world right now. We always try to adapt to our players. I’m watching the NFL, and the NFL is evolving right now, too. You see what Jayden Daniels did. You saw what Jalen Hurts did winning the Super Bowl. You see Lamar [Jackson] and what they’re doing. You see what Josh Allen is doing.
“People are incorporating the quarterback more and more now but still keeping some of the traditional NFL style offense with it. We’re forever evolving, but he does give us a lot of versatility to what we do offensively.”
It is no coincidence that all of the quarterbacks that Sarkisian mentioned are not only pocket passers but athletes first. They can all be considered dual-threat quarterbacks, who while can get the job done through the air, they have the legs to make plays by themselves.
In his time as the backup to Ewers, Manning showed he has the ability to make plays with his legs. He'd come in on running downs to help the Longhorns's offense a jolt in the arm with his legs.
In two seasons, Manning rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns on 28 attempts. His ability to create outside of the pocket is a stark contrast to Ewers who finished his career with -59 yards rushing.
The inability to create as a runner was constant criticism of Ewers, especially in last season's two matchups with Georgia. The Bulldogs were able to allow their edge rushers to pin their ears back to get after Ewers as his pocket passing style played to their benefit.
While it remains to be seen just how often Sarkisian and the Longhorns will opt to use Manning as a designed runner now that he is their starter. But fans can be certain he will bring more of a dual-threat style to the Texas offense in 2025.
