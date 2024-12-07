Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck Out for Rest of SEC Championship vs. Texas Longhorns
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Bulldogs were hit with a major injury blow in the SEC Championship against the Texas Longhorns.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck suffered an injury on the final play of the first half after being stripped of the ball by Texas edge Trey Moore. He was down on the field in pain afterwards before eventually jogging back to the locker room.
He was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game due to an undisclosed injury. Gunner Stockton took his place to begin the second half and immeditaly led a touchdown drive on the opening possession of the third quarter. Georgia running back Trevor Etienne capped off the 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard scoring run, the first touchdown by either team up to that point.
Beck finished the first half 7 of 13 passing for 56 yards.
The Texas defense praised Beck ahead of the first matchup between the two teams on Oct. 19.
"He's somebody you have to be ready and dialed for," Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron said of Beck. "He's amazing. He does a lot of great things on film. He's a vet quarterback at this level, so good matchup."
"He has a great arm. He's a great passer, but he's also a competitor," added Texas linebacker David Gbenda. "He's willing to do whatever it takes to get his team to win, and he has a lot of great weapons around him. ... I know that he's going to put his guys in the best position to just make plays."
