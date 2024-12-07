Kelvin Banks Jr. Listed as Game Time Decision in Texas' Final Injury Report
The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs will need every man they can muster on the field on Saturday afternoon, as the two teams will face off in a battle for the SEC Championship title. Both programs have officially released their final athlete injury reports ahead of the game, and it looks like one crucial player for the Bulldogs has been removed from the lineup, while one for the Longhorns might be missing from the starting lineups.
Texas junior offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. has been listed as questionable for the past three days but was changed to "game-time decision" in the final report. On the other hand, Georgia junior running back Trevor Etienne, who was also listed as questionable, is now removed from the report entirely. The updated status of these two players will stand as a key factor in their individual performances.
Banks has been listed as questionable since he went down early against the Texas A&M Aggies last weekend, suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter and walking into the locker room shortly after. He later returned to the sidelines wearing a walking boot and street clothes, relieving some worries that fans had, but still leading to an unideal situation for the Longhorns.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian gave a brief update to Banks' status during Monday's media availability.
"Similar to Quinn, it's gonna kind of be a process throughout the week to see what he can look like as we get closer to game day," Sarkisian said. "But it was a good start to the week for him."
Pregame warm-ups for Banks included minimal practice time and him testing out his left ankle.
The two-time SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week will be especially necessary against a Georgia squad that racked up seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss against Texas back in October. However, if Banks remains on the sideline, Sarkisian will likely call in redshirt freshman Trevor Goosby, who replaced Banks against the Aggies and fought off one of the best red zone offenses in the country.
For Georgia, having its leader in rushing yards return to the starting lineup for a high-stakes game like this one could be a key component to a Bulldogs win. Etienne scored three rushing touchdowns against Texas the first time around and recorded 87 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Etienne has missed the Bulldogs' last three matchups due to a rib injury that came against
Ole Miss. He had started in every game for the Bulldogs up until then, having nearly 500 rushing yards on the season, averaging five per carry, alongside seven touchdowns.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart mentioned that he was staying positive that Etienne and his teammate Christen Miller, also listed as questionable due to injury, will be on the field for Saturday's contest, and it seemed to manifest.
"They've been taking part in some parts of practice and taking reps, and [we're] hopeful that those guys are able to do something," Smart said, according to ESPN. "They're listed as questionable right now."
In Etienne's absence, freshman Nate Frazier has been inducted as quarterback Carson Beck's main choice when running the ball. Frazier ran for a career-high of 136 yards and three touchdowns against UMass, helping the Bulldogs soar in a 59-21 win, and sealed the deal against Georgia Tech during Rivalry Week with the winning score to end an eight-overtime game.
The Longhorns and the Bulldogs will kick off at 4 p.m. ET in Atlanta.
