Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr. Listed on Injury Report vs. Georgia Bulldogs
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns face injury questions headed into Saturday's SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs but none loom larger than the status of star left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Banks Jr. injured his ankle in the first quarter of last week's 17-7 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. He was listed as questionable on the initial student-athlete availability report. The Longhorns didn't include any other new names.
For Georgia, running back Trevor Etienne was also listed as questionable.
Here's the full report:
The Longhorns have had the same starting five on the o-line in every game this season -- Banks Jr., Hayden Conner, Jake Majors, DJ Campbell, Cam Williams.
In Banks' absence, Trevor Goosby stepped in and appeared unfazed by the bright lights. A&M's pass rush didn't get consistent pressure on Quinn Ewers, who was sacked just once. Georgia defense already showed it can cause havoc to Texas' offense but the coaching staff should feel comfortable if Goosby has to start for Banks Jr.
"I was really proud of him," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during Sunday's SEC teleconference. "His first time playing in real football in obviously a very difficult environment. Played over 70 snaps in that game, I think 71 snaps. Really had one procedural penalty, and no other penalties beyond that. I thought he showed great poise and composure. The moment didn't seem too big for him. I thought he played a physical brand of football. I think it's definitely something that he can build upon for his future."
No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Atlanta on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
