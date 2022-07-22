Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones

The Texas Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in Austin for a Week 8 matchup on Saturday, Oct. 15. Texas leads the all-time series 14-5, but all five losses have come in the last 12 years.

The Longhorns have lost the last three meetings against Iowa State, with the last win coming in a 24-10 win in Austin in 2018. Since then, Texas has had two single-digit losses and an embarrassing 30-7 loss in Ames last season in the Longhorns' first year under coach Steve Sarkisian.

Under coach Matt Campbell last season, Iowa State was a bit of a disappointment after starting the season at No. 7 in the AP Poll before ending with a 7-6 record and a loss to the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Campbell has five-straight winning seasons in six years at the helm in Ames. As he enters his seventh season, he's arguably the best coach in program history. After joining the Cyclones in 2016, he's compiled a 42-34 record. He led Iowa State to its highest rankings in the polls (seventh) in program history last season.

Last season, the Cyclones had one of the best all-around offenses in the Big 12. Led by quarterback Brody Purdy and running back Breece Hall, who were selected in the NFL Draft in April, Iowa State was fourth in the conference in total offensive yards per (424.5).

Purdy, along with the sharp mind of Campbell, helped the Cyclones lead the Big 12 in passing yards per game (263.8). Hall had the second-most rushing yards in the conference (1,472) but led with 20 total rushing scores.

No team was going to catch the elite defensive cohesiveness of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but the Cyclones came pretty close. They were second behind OSU in the fewest total yards (310.1) and passing yards (187.8) allowed per game. Iowa State was also third in the fewest rushing yards (122.3) and points allowed (20.6) per game.

The Cowboys had a whopping 55 sacks last season. Iowa State tied for second with the Baylor Bears with 32 sacks.

We've already done a general preview of the Cyclones, looked at offensive players and defensive players to watch.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

Texas will be out for revenge after an embarrassing loss in Ames in 2021. The Longhorns have re-tooled and reloaded and should be much improved on both sides of the ball.

That doesn't mean things will be easy against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones, however. At some point, Texas will suffer a letdown. I do not, however, think that it will come this week.

Texas 28, Iowa State 24

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Iowa State is either going to fall right back in its place as a mid-level Big 12 team, or explode thanks to Matt Campbell at the helm. For now, lean toward the former. The Cyclones are replacing their start quarterback, running back, tight end and five staples on defense.

Texas only added more players to its roster this season. Then again, will the Longhorns' offensive line be in full swing come midseason? Hopefully, it's not that close.

Texas 38, Iowa State 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

It's the week after the Red River Rivalry and the Longhorns return home to face the Cyclones. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty. Iowa State is tough and home and don't underestimate coach Matt Campbell's ability to turn a young team pesky really quick. Plus, ISU loves being the spoiler on the road.

Still, Texas is talented enough to squeak by in this one. Watch this game as one where the young quarterback for Texas — whoever that may be — makes the difference.

Texas 27, Iowa State 26

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

For the Longhorns, it can't get much worse than it did in the 30-7 loss in Ames last season. Last year's Iowa State team boasted four of the best players in program history, as Breece Hall, Brock Purdy, Will McDonald IV, and Xavier Hutchinson were the primary reason why coach Matt Campbell's squad was ranked No. 9 to begin the season, the highest ranking ever for the Cyclones.

This time around, the Longhorns are the more talented team on paper and will have an advantage at home. But depending on how high (or low) the emotions are running after the Red River Showdown the week before, the Longhorns will be in for a tough test against a team that's strong on both sides. Either way, this one should be close.

Texas 31, Iowa State 29

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

Are the Longhorns back? The matchup against Iowa State might tell us. These teams are more evenly matched than they might appear on paper. For the 'Horns, this will be a revenge game. For Iowa State, consecutive wins against Texas would carry some weight in the Big 12, especially with a win in Austin. A hard-fought game results in a tough loss for Texas, who is probably still a year away.

Iowa State 33, Texas 29

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

In last season's loss to the Iowa State Cyclones, the Texas Longhorns once again lost a halftime lead. Yes, they were only up 7-3 after two quarters but a halftime lead is a halftime lead. If the Longhorns want to remain competitive in the Big 12 in year two under Steve Sarkisian, taking control of games like this will be crucial. Iowa State will keep this one close but look for the Longhorns to get revenge for the thrashing they received just one year ago.

Texas 34 Iowa State 31

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are determined to not stumble in the second half of games, as they in last year's 30-7 loss to the Cyclones. The Cyclones lost a lot of key pieces, most notably quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall.

Coach Matt Campbell always puts a quality product on the field no matter who he has on his roster. That will be the case again when Iowa State travels to Austin in Week 8. It will not be enough to match the Texas offensive firepower. The Longhorns get revenge.

Texas 38, Iowa State 32

Adam Glick - Staff Writer

The Big 12 as a whole is down compared to last year. Iowa State from a talent standpoint will take a major step back. The Cyclones lose their two offensive weapons in quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall. This game will be won at the line of scrimmage. The game being in Austin will be a huge advantage to the Longhorns.

I think Texas has too much firepower on the offensive end for Iowa State to keep up. Xavier Worthy steps up big time with two big touchdowns securing this win for the Longhorns. Texas remains undefeated in the Big 12 as they look ahead to the showdown the following week in Stillwater.

Texas 27, Iowa State 21

