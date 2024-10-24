Bijan Robinson & Xavier Worthy Pay Up on Texas vs. Georgia Bets After Longhorns Loss
The Texas Longhorns' 30-15 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs was a dose of reality for the former No. 1 ranked Horns, and served as a 'welcome to the SEC' moment for the program.
But the repercussions of the loss extended well beyond Austin.
This week, former Longhorns stars Xavier Worthy and Bijan Robinson were both forced to pay up on bets made with their Georgia alum teammates.
Worthy was forced to wear Bulldogs gear while walking into his practice facility, which former Georgia receiver and Kansas City Chiefs teammate Mecole Hardman - who he lost the wager to - filmed and put on social media for the world to see.
Meanwhile, Robinson was forced to pay up on his bargain with former Bulldogs tight end and Atlanta Falcons teammate Charlie Woerner in a similar way, rocking a Georgia t-shirt during his press conference appearance on Wednesday.
“This shirt really is not cool,” Robinson told the media, per Charles Odum.
Robinson could also reportedly be heard muttering "Georgia sucks" under his breath as he made his way to the podium for the presser.
Fortunately, the Longhorns will have a chance to wash the taste out of the loss out of their mouths this weekend when they head to Nashville to take on the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores.
Kick off is set for 3:15 pm CT on SEC Network.
