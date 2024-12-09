Texas Longhorns Doomed By Slow Start in Loss to UConn Huskies
AUSTIN -- In their toughest test up to this point in non-conference play, Texas Longhorns men's basketball showed the same second-half toughness they have to start this season, but it wasn't enough against the two-time defending national champions.
No. 25 UConn Huskies came into the Moody Center Sunday and took down Texas 76-65 behind 21 points and 11 rebounds from Alex Karaban, who returned from a two-game absence. After trailing by as many as 22, the Longhorns put up a fight in the second half thanks to a game-high 24 points from freshman guard Tre Johnson, but it wasn't enough.
Arthur Kaluma had 20 points and nine rebounds. He was the only other Longhorn in double figures.
UConn guard Solo Ball finished with 16 points on 4 of 9 from deep while Tarris Reed Jr. and Samson Johnson both 12 points from the frontcourt.
The Huskies have now won three in a row after going 0-3 at the Maui Invitational and showed that a slow start to their season was hardly on their minds.
Texas struggled to get anything to fall early while the Huskies built an early lead by getting to the free throw line and taking advantage of the Longhorns' breakdowns on defense.
UConn jumped out to a 13-4 lead befoee using a 9-0 run to extend things to 22-6 after Karaban swished a triple. Texas answered with a 6-0 run of its own in a sequence that was the only time in the half the Longhorns didn't look completley dead on offense. This was highlighted by dunks from Johnson and Weaverr, which cut the deficit to 22-12.
The Huskies hardly blinked. Ball and Karaban quickly responded with two 3-pointers before Ball scored seven straight points of his own a few minutes later, extending the lead to 35-16 with 5:14 to play in the half.
The lifelessness on offense and from the free throw line continued for Texas as the Longhorns headed into halftime down 42-24. Kaluma scored the final 10 points of the first half for Texas.
The Longhorns had just one assist in the first half compared to UConn's 12.
UConn's Johnson found major success at the rim to begin the second half as the Texas defense continued to allow easy buckets. Luckily for the Longhorns, an early barrage of triples kept them somewhat afloat for a potential comeback, as Mark, Kaluma, Pope and Johnson all nailed 3-pointers before the 14-minute mark.
The Huskies kept their foot on the pedal, but another 3 from Johnson made the Moody Center come back to life with Texas now down 60-48 with 13:08 to play.
Johnson continued to handle the reins while the Longhorns picked up the effort on defense, but the inability to keep Tarris Reed Jr. out of the paint late proved costly for the comeback efforts. Texas cut the lead to as little as eight but it was too little too late.
The Longhorns will host New Mexico State on Thursday.
