Trio of Texas Assistants Named to Minority & Rising Stars Watch List

The Texas Longhorns have revamped the coaching staff in multiple areas this offseason. Some of the team's biggest stars have already admitted how different things feel around the program because of it headed into the 2022-23 season.

And on Friday, FootballScoop.com recognized three of these new hires on the 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars.

Texas assistants Brennan Marion, Tashard Choice, and Ray Pickering were all named to the list. Here's what it had to say about Choice, who will be entering his first season as Texas' running back coach:

From Georgia Tech to USC to Texas, Choice was the most in-demand running backs coach of the past cycle.

Choice, who played six seasons in the NFL with four different teams, has already brought an exciting new edge to the team, one that Texas star running back Bijan Robinson already appreciates.

"It’s a great transition," Robinson said. "I love coach Choice. He does everything with us. He runs with us, lifts with us, he’ll chase us down. He’s really active for his age. He’s always ready to go for everything, but he still gets us honed in on what we need to do and when we make great plays, he’s right down there with us."

Marion, the receivers coach, is one of the country's best young coaching prospects. He dominated as Pitt's receivers coach last season, as the Panthers finished the year ranking No. 5 in the nation in passing, averaging 350.2 yards per game. He was also instrumental in Pittsburgh wideout Jordan Addison winning the 2021 Biletnikoff award, which goes to the nation's top wide receiver.

"He’s somebody I feel like we all can relate to," Texas receiver Jordan Whittington said of Marion. "We have fun. He’s like a really close friend but also when it’s time to coach, we respect him as a coach. He has so much new-age stuff that he does to where we’re always learning something new."

Here's what the list had to say about Pickering, a former Division II offensive coordinator that was hired by Texas as an offensive analyst in March:

Pickering had double-digit nominations and coaches ranging from prep head coaches to college assistants at rival schools praising his upside. So strong was his group of endorsements that it’s fun to plan to watch Pickering’s career path.

Pickering was a high school coach for 12 years in Mississippi before joining Lane College. During those 12 seasons, his teams won 11 region championships and five state titles. All nine of his starting quarterbacks played at the Division 1 level.

According to his bio at Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.), Pickering "is known for his innovation and extensive knowledge of the game on the offensive side of the ball. His passion and energy for the game helps bring out the best in the athletes under his tutelage. He prides himself on being able to relate to his players and makes mentoring and teaching his players a primary focus."

The Longhorns have an exciting new staff on hand as the team heads into year two under Steve Sarkisian's regime.

