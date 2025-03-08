NFL Releases Statement On Xavier Worthy's Arrest
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested Friday on a felony domestic violence charge in Williamson County, TX.
The official charge is "assault of a family or house member by impeding the breathing or circulation."
According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero on X, the NFL has reported that "they are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club."
The Kansas City Chiefs also said they were aware of their wideout's capture and were gathering information.
Though he failed to claim a Super Bowl in his first NFL season, the lightning-fast receiver turned heads even before he was claimed by the Chiefs, clocking in a 4.21 40-yard dash time, snapping John Ross' 2017 time of 4.22.
Worthy was then selected by the Kansas City Chiefs, the then back-to-back Super Bowl Champions, in the first round with the 28th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, filling the role of speedy receiver for Kansas City, a hole that had been created after Tyreek Hill signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2022.
Worthy wasted no time establishing himself as a top target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, catching two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, while adding a 21-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut, a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Worthy would go on to catch 59 passes and rack up 638 receiving yards, both second highest on the team to tight end Travis Kelce, and would lead the Chiefs with six receiving touchdowns.
The Longhorn would also make a name for himself in the Chiefs' playoff run, with a six-catch, 85-yard showing in the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills that also came with a receiving touchdown in the 32-29 win.
The Chiefs would miss out on their three-peat bid, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, but Worthy still could have been a top prospect for Super Bowl MVP, despite being on a losing team, as he would catch eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Only time will tell how this whole situation, which comes only a month after the above Super Bowl performance, will affect Worthy's sophomore year in the NFL.
