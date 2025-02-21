Texas Longhorns' Xavier Worthy Wins Chiefs Rookie of the Year Award
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy added another accolade to his extensive resumé.
Worthy, who scored the Kansas City Chiefs' first touchdown in their loss in the 2025 Super Bowl, was named the team's Rookie of the Year. The Chiefs award the title annually, and this year, it couldn't have been anyone but the wide receiver.
The former All-Big 12 athlete scored two touchdowns in his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens in early September 2024. Worthy finished the season with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns in the Chiefs' campaign to the Super Bowl. In the big game, Worthy became the first former Longhorn to score a touchdown and set a new Super Bowl record for most receiving yards by a rookie receiver with 157, nearly 50 yards over the previous record of 109 yards.
The Mack Lee Hill Award gets is name from the former Chiefs fullback who passed away at age 25, after just one year with the team. Lee Hill died of complications from knee surgery. Since then, his No. 36 jersey has been retired and the Rookie Recognition Award is given every year in his honor.
In a season where the Chiefs struggled with injuries in the receiver room, their first-round pick came through. In addition to his record 157 yards, Worthy had eight receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
The Chiefs finished the season 17-3 as the No. 1 team in the AFC.
With the Chiefs' receiver room likely being healthy for 2025, Worthy has undoubtedly established his value in the position.
