Quinn Ewers Finally Responds to Transfer Portal Rumors

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers responded to questions about his future on Wednesday, and did not mince his words.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors (65) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors (65) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Among the multitude of distractions the Texas Longhorns are facing heading into their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes, is the future of quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Heading into the latter half of the season, the consensus was that Ewers planned to enter his name into the 2025 NFL Draft once the Longhorns run at the CFP was over.

Then, just ahead of the Peach Bowl matchup vs. Arizona State, rumors began to swirl that Ewers was receiving offers of up to $6 million to leave Texas and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, leading many to wonder what he would decide to do once the season was over.

On Wednesday upon his team's arrival in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl, Ewers was asked about just that, and quickly dismissed the idea of discussing his future before his team takes the field.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Arizona State
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“First off, I think I’d be doing a disservice to my teammates about me even thinking about what’s next,” Ewers said. “What’s right in front of us isn’t over it. That’s another thing that God has helped me so much through, is just being present in every single moment I’m in and not looking too far ahead because I’ll trip on what’s right in front of me. Again, that’s too selfish for me to even be thinking about what’s next for me.”

Despite that answer, however, the media continued to press the question, referencing the massive offers that reportedly have and will be thrown at him to enter the portal.

Still, Ewers held firm, saying that he is focused on his matchup vs. arguably the best team in college football on Friday.

“Right now, I’m just not worried about all that stuff,” Ewers said. “People can say all they want to say. I’m just focused on Friday at this point in time.”

Texas and Ohio State will kick off at 6:30 pm CT on ESPN.

