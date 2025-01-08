Chendall Weaver Injury Update: Texas Longhorns Basketball
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have dealt with different issues this season but got healthy headed into SEC play. But early in Tuesday's 87-82 loss to the No. 2 Auburn Tigers, those problems arose once again in the backcourt.
The team announced during the first half that guard Chendall Weaver would miss the remainder of the game due to a left hip flexor injury. He finished with one foul in two minutes of action. His injury comes after Tramon Mark (ankle), Tre Johnson (hip) and Jayson Kent (wrist) all dealt with ailments of their own during non-conference play.
Texas head coach Rodney Terry spoke with the media after the game and didn't seem too concerned with Weaver potentially missing extended time.
"It's too early right now. It's an injury that didn't allow him to come back and participate in the game," Terry said. "We've got a great training staff. They'll do a good job with him over the next couple of days and assess where he's at and kind of see where it's at. He's a tough kid, Chendall will work his way back at some point, just don't know when that will be. Right now we don't have a timetable for that. We'll kind of play that day to day and see how that transpires."
A transfer from UT-Arlington last season, Weaver became a fan favorite during Texas' run to the Round of 32 due to his relentless effort on both ends and incredible athleticism. He ended the 2023-24 campaign with 34 appearances (six starts) while posting 6.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game
He was just one of six returners this past offseason and has averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14 games this year.
The SEC gauntlet continues for Texas on Saturday at home against No. 1 Tennessee.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Preparing for NFL Draft Exodus with Transfer Portal Additions at Key Position
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: How Much to Buy Cotton Bowl Ticket?
MORE: Ohio State Preparing for Potentially 'Very, Very Explosive' Texas Run Game
MORE: Former 5-Star DL Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Cotton Bowl Practice: Takeaways, Videos, Notes