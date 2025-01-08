Longhorns Country

Chendall Weaver Injury Update: Texas Longhorns Basketball

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver suffered an injury in the loss to the Auburn Tigers.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry talks to guard Chendall Weaver (2) during the game against New Orleans at the Moody Center on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.
Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry talks to guard Chendall Weaver (2) during the game against New Orleans at the Moody Center on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have dealt with different issues this season but got healthy headed into SEC play. But early in Tuesday's 87-82 loss to the No. 2 Auburn Tigers, those problems arose once again in the backcourt.

The team announced during the first half that guard Chendall Weaver would miss the remainder of the game due to a left hip flexor injury. He finished with one foul in two minutes of action. His injury comes after Tramon Mark (ankle), Tre Johnson (hip) and Jayson Kent (wrist) all dealt with ailments of their own during non-conference play.

Texas head coach Rodney Terry spoke with the media after the game and didn't seem too concerned with Weaver potentially missing extended time.

Chendall Weaver
Jan 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) secures the rebound against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Longhorns 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"It's too early right now. It's an injury that didn't allow him to come back and participate in the game," Terry said. "We've got a great training staff. They'll do a good job with him over the next couple of days and assess where he's at and kind of see where it's at. He's a tough kid, Chendall will work his way back at some point, just don't know when that will be. Right now we don't have a timetable for that. We'll kind of play that day to day and see how that transpires."

A transfer from UT-Arlington last season, Weaver became a fan favorite during Texas' run to the Round of 32 due to his relentless effort on both ends and incredible athleticism. He ended the 2023-24 campaign with 34 appearances (six starts) while posting 6.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game

He was just one of six returners this past offseason and has averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14 games this year.

The SEC gauntlet continues for Texas on Saturday at home against No. 1 Tennessee.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns Preparing for NFL Draft Exodus with Transfer Portal Additions at Key Position

MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: How Much to Buy Cotton Bowl Ticket?

MORE: Ohio State Preparing for Potentially 'Very, Very Explosive' Texas Run Game

MORE: Former 5-Star DL Commits to Texas Longhorns

MORE: Texas Longhorns Cotton Bowl Practice: Takeaways, Videos, Notes

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/Men's Basketball