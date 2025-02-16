Paul Finebaum Predicts 'Rocky' Start to Texas Longhorns 2025 Season
Even while the hype for the beginning of the Arch Manning era in Austin continues to build, there are still those who are pumping the brakes on the predictions for the upcoming season for the Texas Longhorns.
SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum is one of those warning against the high expectations and hype surrounding the new era of Texas football.
"I think everyone knows what Texas has lost, but Sarkisian has recruited about as well as anybody in the country," Finebaum said recently on his SEC Network show. "He's gotten some key elements in the portal. He has what, I think, is one of the safest bets in America on the starting quarterback job. I'm not concerned about that.
"I think it'll be a little rocky. I think it's going to be tough to go up to Ohio State in that first game."
The Longhorns will find out very quickly what all they have. Traveling to Columbus and having to play the defending national champions at their house certainly won't be easy. No matter what all they lost on paper from this past season.
Yet, considering the tendency for Finebaum to make headlines for his hot takes and bold predictions, This take - if you even want to call it one - is very tame by the SEC Network personality.
The Longhorns are losing a considerable amount of production from the team that helped them make it to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinals. So have the Buckeyes. Both sides will have a new starting quarterback, who will be surrounded by a relatively new-looking supporting cast.
This will undoubtedly make for an interesting matchup as the two sides that just met in the Cotton Bowl will meet again in what could be the first of two matchups between the two programs next season.
