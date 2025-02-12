Are NFL Teams Already Angling Draft Strategies For Arch Manning?
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has thrown less than 100 passes and has only started two games in his college career.
Despite that, it appears that NFL teams are already planning in advance to pursue him in Round 1 next season.
According to a prediction from Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr, the Cleveland Browns, who are in desperate need of quarterback help, will be fully prepared to skip drafting a QB this year in anticipation of Manning being available.
"The Browns won’t take a quarterback in this year’s draft and will instead draft Myles Garrett’s replacement," Orr said. "Say what you will about the thought collective running this team, which has their names on a series of the most horrendous decisions in recent NFL history and somehow gets a pass for it, but they do think big. And I don’t think Cam Ward is the ultimate prize here. Trading Garrett after the draft, which designates him as a post–June 1 cut and minimizes some of the dead money, will arm Cleveland for a run at the bigger prize looming at the end of this long and sordid path at some point in the distant future: A Manning to pair with family friend and owner Jimmy Haslam."
To be fair, Manning is already well on his way to causing mass hysteria and is without a doubt the most anticipated and hyped player to come to the 40 Acres since at least Vince Young.
He has already been named a front-runner for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. Bleacher Report has projected him as the best college football athlete in the next 25 years before the Longhorns' 2024 season even ended. Many have Texas ranked as the way-too-early 2025 preseason No. 1 team and national title favorites because of him.
And of course, many are already predicting him to leave for the NFL Draft after one season in Austin, where he would become the No. 1 overall pick in the process.
So in theory, that could be a good plan for the Browns. But it could also be a disaster.
Why? Because mortgaging your future based on the idea that a player might come out into the draft is never a good idea, and there are far too many variables at play that could throw a wrench into that plan.
What if Manning struggles in Year 1 and decides he needs one more season? What if he suffers an injury? What if Manning just decides he wants to be in Austin for as long as he can and enjoy his college experience? What if he decides to become the first Manning to win a Heisman Trophy?
Each and every one of those questions could end up being a reality.
But most obviously, what if the Browns don't end up with the No. 1 pick? What if they mortgage their future at the most important position in sports to pursue one player that they don't even end up being in a position to grab?
That would be very difficult idea to explain to logically to a well run franchise. And as Orr astutely pointed out, the Browns are anything but a well oiled machine.
Then again, if Manning really is everything that NFL scouts are projecting him to be, that risk might be worth the reward in the end.
