Quintrevion Wisner Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award's Player of the Week
Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner earned his second accolade of the week following his performance against Texas A&M on Saturday.
Wisner, who was named SEC's Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, earned Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award's Player of the Week, per the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler.
Against the Aggies, Wisner rushed for a career-high 186 yards on 33 carries with two catches for 21 yards to total 207 yards.
"Tre Wisner has just been an absolute warrior for us," head coach Steve Sarkisian said following the rivalry win.
His performance added Wisner to a select group of players leading the program in rushing yards against the Aggies, putting him in No. 4 in a top-five group that includes Cedric Benson, Ricky Williams and the award namesake Earl Campbell.
Wisner also ranks fourth in the SEC in most-rushing yards with 812, behind Tennessee's Dylan Sampson, Auburn's Jarquex Hunter and South Carolina's Raheim Sanders.
Now one of the team highlights, Wisner didn't start like a top recruit or big prospect. But with starting running backs CJ Baxter and Christian Clark getting injured, Wisner had the opportunity to show up.
"All he does is work," Sarkisian said. "And all he does is continue to praise his teammates. It's never about Tre, it's about his teammates, and I think that's why the guys love him so much and want so much success like he's had."
Wisner and the Longhorns will take on Georgia for the SEC Championship on Saturday.
