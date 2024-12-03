Texas Longhorns RB Quintrevion Wisner Earns SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
As the result of a stunning performance against Texas A&M on Saturday, sophomore running back Quintrevion Wisner earned his first conference honor of the season this week. Wisner was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week following a game where he recorded a career-high 186 rushing yards on 33 carries.
Wisner leads Texas in total rushing yards with 812 through 11 games, which also ranks him fourth in the SEC. His last two performances against Kentucky and Texas A&M were his two best of the season, racking in over 150 yards each, and ultimately sent the Longhorns soaring over the Aggies to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game.
During Monday's media availability, Wisner said that the overall increased workload that he's experienced this year, but especially in more recent times, has shown himself just how strong he can be.
"I just learned that mentally, I'm tougher than I thought I was," Wisner said. "You know, when it comes down to your body being beat up, if you just have it in your head mentally that you can do it, you
can do it."
Although Wisner didn't have the most flashy, explosive run against the Aggies, senior defensive back Michael Taaffe noted that the most impressive part about Wisner is his ability to take hits and still extend drives.
"When you see somebody that has 200 plus yards in a game, you see the highlight run, the 75-yard breakaway run. But Trey didn't have that last week," Taaffe said. "He had, alright, get hit at the line of scrimmage, fall forward for another 10 yards. Him trusting his o-line and going to hit it, and knowing that some linebacker is probably going to retrace and try to tattoo him, but him just taking it and keep going. I mean that is the coolest thing. Like I said, there was no 75-yard run. There was a 10, a 15, maybe a 20, but most of it was just hard nosed SEC football."
That individual resilience is also a reflection of the entire team, according to Wisner, as he noted that his teammates' ability to continuously rise to the occasion in tough situations has been inspiring.
"Through thick and thin, no matter what, we're going to stand up and fight with each other," Wisner said. "You know, it's tough to face adversity and try to get back up, but I learned that from facing adversity with this group of guys, that no matter what, we're willing to stand back up on our feet."
Wisner will look to have another field day in Texas' rematch with Georgia in the SEC Championship game this weekend, hoping to gain more than just his lone 52 yards the last time the two competed.
