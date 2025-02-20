Steve Sarkisian Makes Official Arch Manning Announcement
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed what many expected to hear heading into the offseason.
During an appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Sarkisian officially confirmed Arch Manning will be the starting quarterback for Texas in 2025, in perhaps what is the least surprising news of the college football offseason.
“It’d be pretty tough for me to say he’s not going to be our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said. I think the exposure that he's had, I think he's ready for it and I think he's ready for the moment... We're in a good spot to have a pretty good football team, and it's gonna be even better knowing (Manning) is gonna be the guy. He's gotta earn it, but I feel pretty good about it."
Last season, Manning showed signs of greatness in his two starts and his relief duty for Ewers, throwing for 939 yards and 9 touchdowns with two interceptions, and completing 67.8 percent of his passes for a 184.0 rating. He also rushed for 108 yards and four scores, including a 67-yarder vs. UL Monroe.
And as if that wasn't enough, given his last name, Manning has received the superstar treatment ever since he arrived in Austin.
Yet, after sitting behind Quinn Ewers for two years he will finally get his chance to earn that treatment.
The Manning era will kick off with a legitimate litmus test as the Longhorns will open the 2025 season on the road in Columbus versus Ohio State. It will be a rematch of last season's Peach Bowl and one in which Manning will have the chance to kick off his first year as a starter with a potential statement win.
Not a bad place for arguably the most-hyped college football recruit of all time to kick off his career as a starter.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Does Fun Challenge in Viral Video
MORE: Texas Longhorns Ex Coach Mack Brown 'Proud' of North Carolina Following Firing
MORE: Texas Longhorns Finalists for Former Four-Star Alabama Commit
MORE: Texas Longhorns Star Freshman Gets Massive Recognition
MORE: Tashard Choice Officially Says Goodbye to Texas Longhorns in Heartfelt Post