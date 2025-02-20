Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Makes Official Arch Manning Announcement

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian officially confirmed what many expected for the 2025 season.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) and running back Jaydon Blue (23) and quarterback Arch Manning (16) and wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) huddle
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) and running back Jaydon Blue (23) and quarterback Arch Manning (16) and wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) huddle / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed what many expected to hear heading into the offseason.

During an appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Sarkisian officially confirmed Arch Manning will be the starting quarterback for Texas in 2025, in perhaps what is the least surprising news of the college football offseason.

Arch Mannin
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) takes the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“It’d be pretty tough for me to say he’s not going to be our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said. I think the exposure that he's had, I think he's ready for it and I think he's ready for the moment... We're in a good spot to have a pretty good football team, and it's gonna be even better knowing (Manning) is gonna be the guy. He's gotta earn it, but I feel pretty good about it."

Last season, Manning showed signs of greatness in his two starts and his relief duty for Ewers, throwing for 939 yards and 9 touchdowns with two interceptions, and completing 67.8 percent of his passes for a 184.0 rating. He also rushed for 108 yards and four scores, including a 67-yarder vs. UL Monroe.

And as if that wasn't enough, given his last name, Manning has received the superstar treatment ever since he arrived in Austin.

Yet, after sitting behind Quinn Ewers for two years he will finally get his chance to earn that treatment.

The Manning era will kick off with a legitimate litmus test as the Longhorns will open the 2025 season on the road in Columbus versus Ohio State. It will be a rematch of last season's Peach Bowl and one in which Manning will have the chance to kick off his first year as a starter with a potential statement win.

Not a bad place for arguably the most-hyped college football recruit of all time to kick off his career as a starter.

