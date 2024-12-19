Three Texas Longhorns Named Sporting News All-Americans
Following the release of the Associated Press and the FWAA All-American lists, Sporting News released its own selections.
The publication included two Texas Longhorns in its first-team, and one in the second-team.
Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and cornerback Jahdae Barron have been two of the highlights of this season and both are expected to be first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, though junior Banks has yet to announce whether he is declaring for the draft or not. The pair was a first-team selection from AP as well as FWAA, making the Sporting News list their third appearance.
Barron was recently awarded the Jim Thorpe Award, while Banks is the most decorated Longhorn going into the College Football Playoff first-round game against Clemson on Saturday. On top of being an All-SEC first-team selection alongside Barron, Banks has received the 2024 Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy. Barron leads the Longhorns in interceptions with five.
Joining the duo is second-year linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. in the second team. Hill was also selected to the AP second team but didn't make the cut for the football writers' list. One of the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Freshmen of the Year and an All-Big 12 honorable mention as a freshman, Hill recorded 90 tackles this season, including a high of 11 in three games against Kentucky, UTSA and Oklahoma. Hill was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week after the rivalry win against the Sooners.
The All-American trio and their teammates will take on the Clemson Tigers at home for a spot in the CFP quarterfinals against Arizona State.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Should Texas Longhorns Pursue Explosive USC Trojans WR Transfer Zachariah Branch?
MORE: Jahdae Barron Praises Texas Longhorns Staff & Mentors After Thorpe Award Win
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Sees Some Big Issues With The NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns DL Finds New Home In SEC
MORE: Clemson Tigers' Cade Klubnik Reminisces on History With Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers