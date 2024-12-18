Jahdae Barron Praises Texas Longhorns Staff & Mentors After Thorpe Award Win
Senior cornerback Jahdae Barron returned to the Texas Longhorns for a fifth year in order to sculpt a resume that would guarantee himself as a 2025 NFL Draft pick.
Along the way, he also sought out to prove that he was the best college defensive back in the country by being a front-runner for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.
Check, and check.
Barron received the Thorpe Award on Dec. 12 during ESPN's College Football Awards show after finishing the regular season with five interceptions, nine pass breakups, 47 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and one sack.
The recent accomplishment has also propelled him to be one of few Longhorns to make it as a first-round pick in the latest CBS Sports 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
During Texas' weekly media availability, Barron expressed his gratitude for his teammates and staff following his accomplishments, particularly giving praise to defensive passing game coordinator Terry Joseph.
"It meant everything. You know, I'm blessed to have it. I appreciate everybody. I appreciate my team, and I most definitely appreciate Coach Joseph," Barron said. "You know, he's changed my life on and off the field and tremendously on the field. This is a place where you can grow, you can get better as an athlete, and [Terry Joseph] is the right man for it. You know, he's so smart. It's not only that he puts me in position, but it's just the way he coaches me, the way he pushes me. He has a lot of people in the league right now, but Coach Joseph, he's changed my life. He's the man."
The FWAA All-American athlete changed his jersey number to No. 7 ahead of the 2024 season to honor former Longhorn safety and fellow Thorpe Award winner Michael Huff, who has been an influential figure in Barron's dedication and overall mindset.
Barron said that he spoke to Huff after successfully continuing his legacy, and was reminded that there's a bigger picture that still lies ahead.
"Huff, he's an amazing, quiet dude, but, I mean, honestly, he told me, you need a natty to talk to me," Barron said. "You know, Huff, he's all chill back. But no, he was very appreciative, and he thanked me, but he told me to keep working. You know, job's not done, so we gotta keep going."
The Longhorns have officially entered the postseason as the No. 5 seed in their second consecutive College Football Playoff, looking to face the No. 12-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round this Saturday. After missing the SEC Championship title in a loss to Georgia, Texas will have to endure three rounds of the Playoff if it hopes to make it all the way to the national championship.
Huff understands the amount of pressure and resilience it takes to help a team win a national championship, as he played for Texas from 2001-2005 and was a crucial player in the program's victory in the 2005 Rose Bowl to secure the title, the same year he won the Thorpe Award.
Barron described how having Huff as a mentor, especially after being in a similar situation, has been inspirational in the way that Huff continues to motivate him in all aspects.
"It's amazing. He just teaches me to still be a leader, you know, and then to thank everybody, and thank all the people that helped me get to this point," Barron said. "But he just keeps pushing me to know that there's still more work to do, you know, I didn't settle just for that, and I came back for more and a lot more, and then I just have to push everybody around me, and everybody around
me is gonna push me too."
Now that Barron has already solidified himself in Texas football history, he hopes to ink the entire roster in the record books by taking them to the national championship.
