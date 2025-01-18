Longhorns Country

Texas A&M Aggies Hosting Texas Longhorns Transfer for Visit

The Texas A&M Aggies could be looking to add a Texas Longhorns transfer to their roster.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Shortly after entering the transfer portal Friday, former Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack has reportedly already landed a visit with a potential new suitor.

Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Niblack will be visiting the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday as he looks for his third team in three seasons. Niblack transferred to Texas last offseason after playing the first two years of his career at Alabama,

He arrived to Austin with some solid expectations but finished the season with just five catches for 33 yards. He had five touchdowns with the Crimson Tide, including one against Texas in 2023, making his addition to the offense an interesting one. Instead, he sat behind Gunnar Helm and Juan Davis on the depth chart.

Amari Niblack
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack (8) runs with the ball, bracing for a tackle from Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Will Lee III (26) in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown game at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

In the 17-7 win over Texas A&M on Nov. 30, Niblack finished with one catch for two yards. His most productive game came in the win over Vanderbilt when he had two catches for 22 yards.

In August, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke highly of Niblack, adding to the excitement about what he could bring to the Longhorn offense.

“Amari the last two or three days has probably had his best days since he’s been with us,” Sarkisian said. “He’s really healthy and you can see the impact he can have in the passing game as well as in the run game.” 

Niblack is one of 10 portal departures for Texas this offseason joining receiver Johntay Cook II, defensive linemen Sydir Mitchell (LSU), Aaron Bryant (Vanderbilt), Tia Savea (Arizona) and Jaray Bledsoe (Mississippi State), linebackers Tausili Akana (BYU) and Derion Gullette (Mississippi State), cornerback Jay'Vion Cole (Arizona) and edge Justice Finkley (Kansas).

