Texas Defense vs. Ohio State Offense: What Do Stats Say About Cotton Bowl Matchup?
While there will be plenty of questions about how the Texas Longhorns' offense will match up with Ohio State's defense. It seems the matchup between the Longhorns' defense versus the Buckeyes' offense is the one that is drawing the fanfare.
And considering the fact that the Buckeyes opened as six-point favorites over Texas according to oddsmakers, you'd think Ohio State holds an edge here. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, at least statistically.
Total Defense vs. Total Offense
As we saw when comparing the Texas offense versus the Ohio State defense, the defense has an edge statistically in this department.
Ohio State ranks 27th in total offense, averaging 432.5 yards per game. While the Texas defense ranks third-best in the nation, allowing 277.7 yards.
Passing Defense vs. Passing Offense
Then comes the matchup that is drawing all of the intrigue. How will the Texas passing defense, which as we will show has been among the nation's best, fare against a high-powered Buckeyes passing game? It is the question that even Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is waiting to find out. But, how do they match up statistically?
Well, the Texas defense ranks No. 3 in passing yards allowed per game, giving up just 166.1 yards per game. One of the only two teams that the Longhorns find themselves behind in passing yards allowed is the Buckeyes.
The Ohio State passing game, despite having true freshman star receiver Jeremiah Smith, ranks 29th in yards per game. Heading into the Cotton Bowl they are averaging 263.4 yards per game.
Rushing Defense vs Rushing Offense
And while the passing offense may shock you because it is possibly lower than what you expected, the Ohio State rushing offense may surprise you even more. The Buckeyes are averaging 169.1 yards per game, which ranks No. 52 in the nation.
Which is now set to face a Texas defense that has been among the best in shutting down a run game. The Longhorns rank No. 13 in rushing defense, allowing 111.5 yards per game on the ground.
Again, as we found when comparing the Texas offense to the Ohio State defense, it seems the defenses hold a statistical edge in these matchups. This may differ from the national perception where some believe this could become a high-scoring game that comes down to the very end.
Kickoff inside AT&T Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, January 10.
