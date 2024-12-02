Texas Establishing Dominant Run Game Ahead of SEC Championship Rematch
If there's one thing that has guided Texas to the SEC Championship game in just its first year within the conference, it's versatility. The Longhorns have been able to reap the benefits of accommodating to their environment by utilizing their offensive depth in order to win in a multitude of fashions.
Within the past two weeks, establishing the run has been an extremely prominent key to that aspect. Texas put up a combined 490 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns against Kentucky and Texas A&M to help secure a win against both opponents–more than all four of its previous contests put together, dating back to Georgia.
"I think the versatility that we have starts with our ability to run the ball," Head coach Steve Sarkisian said during his postgame press conference. "Because that sets up the screens, that sets up the perimeter stuff, the advantage throws, then the play action pass. So the run game is just, it's huge. And the last few weeks, it's been rolling for us."
The recent success of running the ball wouldn't be possible without the developments of junior running back Jaydon Blue and especially sophomore running back Quintrevion Wisner. Each athlete averages around five yards per carry, and Blue leads the way in rushing touchdowns with six on the season.
But Wisner tops the roster in total rushing yards at 812, averaging over 70 yards per game, in only his second year with the program. Against Texas A&M, Wisner had a career-best performance of 186 yards on 33 carries, beating out his prior record of 158 yards just a week earlier against Kentucky.
While his name is now recognized across college football, Sarkisian said Wisner's rise to recognition was not always the plan coming into the season.
"As much as everyone talks about our five-star recruits and four-star recruits, Tre was not one of those guys. He was a really good high school football player, and the makeup of him, his mentality, and from the day he showed up, all he's done is work his tail off and be a great teammate," Sarkisian said. "Last year on special teams, he earned our trust, he covered kicks and did those things. And then training camp, when we had the back-to-back injuries with CJ [Baxter] and Christian [Clark] , we had to revamp some things of what it was going to look like, and all Tre Wisner did was keep working."
Running backs sophomore CJ Baxter and freshman Christian Clark both suffered season-ending injuries before stepping on the field in 2024, with Baxter expected to make waves following an impressive 659-yard freshman campaign.
Wisner has seemingly filled Baxter's shoes better than Sarkisian could've imagined, and the level of faith that the team has in him to lead a vicious run game continues to be put on display, with Texas A&M being the perfect example.
"When it came down to it, I was trying to do what needed to be done in order for my team to come out with the victory," Wisner said. "Just being able to be trusted by my defense, by my offensive coordinator, by the head coach, trusted by the program, to go out there and do what I do, it means a lot to me."
Texas looks to face Georgia for the second time this season in a battle for the conference title on Dec. 7. During their first matchup against the Bulldogs back in October, the Longhorns were held to just 29 rushing yards, the lowest it has seen all year. With the recent success of the run game, Texas hopes to take this second chance and prove that its best is yet to come.
