Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Carrying Football Around Campus After Fumble Issues
Running back Jaydon Blue had a great game against the Kentucky Wildcats going for 96 yards on the ground on 15 attempts and a touchdown.
But the junior fumbled the ball for the fourth time this season and in back-to-back games, raising some concerns about Blue's ball security..
And like a true professional, Blue showed up holding a football to Monday's press conference.
"I won't be putting it down till we play Saturday," Blue said.
The Longhorns will need Blue on Saturday when they play their long-awaited game against the Texas A&M Aggies. The winner will advance to the SEC Championship the week after in Atlanta, adding to the fumes.
When head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about the fumbles, he responded with confidence that Blue can turn it around and that he still contributes a long way.
"I'm never one to shut a guy completely down that we know we're going to rely on," Sarkisian said. "I think Jaydon got some great opportunities there and was really effective for us."
Sarkisian even tried to knock the ball out of Blues' arms on Monday but could not.
"I just got to be more intent when I carry the ball," Blue said. He mentioned how most of his fumbles have occurred when he is carrying the ball in his left hand and he talked about the importance of keeping it high in tight.
Blue also praised his teammates for keeping the confidence in him to be a reliable running back for the Texas offense.
"It's good that I have teammates that actually care about me and try to push me," Blue said. "Whenever I do put the ball on the ground, those guys come straight to me and make sure I'm good."
Blue and Texas will start their battle against Texas A&M on Saturday with a 6:30 kickoff time at Kyle Field in College Station.
