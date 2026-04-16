Texas Lands Michigan State LB From Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are making a late addition to their transfer portal class as spring practice comes to an end -- and it's coming at a key position.

Per reports from 247Sports, the Longhorns have landed a commitment from Michigan State transfer linebacker Darius Snow, who joins Texas ahead of his seventh season of college football. A Frisco, TX native, Snow is the fourth linebacker commit out of the portal for the Longhorns this offseason.

Sources previously confirmed to Texas Longhorns on SI that Snow would be visiting Austin, and it didn't long after for him to come to a decision.

During his time with the Spartans, Snow played in 48 career games while tallying 161 total tackles (94 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups and one interception. He has utilized his redshirt, medical redshirt and COVID year, which is the reason why he is still playing college football.

Texas Adds 21st Portal Commit This Offseason

Michigan State's Darius Snow pursues the ball against Washington during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Snow is now the 21st portal commit of the offseason for Texas and is the fourth transfer linebacker for the team, joining Rasheem Biles (Pitt), Justin Cryer (Florida State) and Markus Boswell (Akron).

The Longhorns also brought in elite transfer like Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe and NC State running back Hollywood Smothers.

During his first two seasons at Michigan State, Snow played defensive back before moving to linebacker prior to the 2022 season. However, he suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the year.

Snow's best season at Michigan State came in 2021 while he was a defensive back. That year, he had 87 total tackles (5.5 for loss), one fumble recovery, three pass breakups and one pick.

Snow is the son of former NBA player and Michigan State star Eric Snow, who played 13 seasons in the league. In fact, Snow was NBA teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers with Raja Bell, who is the father of current Texas freshman quarterback Dia Bell.

The two sons will now be teammates at Texas for just one season in what is certainly makes for a wild connection.

Originally a member of the 2020 recruiting class, Snow was a three-star prospect. He received offers from Georgia, Michigan, Clemson, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida State and Arkansas among many others.

But instead of staying in his home state, he chose to play for his father's alma mater. Six year later, Snow is now back in the state of Texas.

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