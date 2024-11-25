Texas Longhorns' Anthony Hill Jr. Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week
AUSTIN -- Anthony Hill Jr. earned the title of SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
The sophomore linebacker first earned the award on Oct. 14, following Texas' trashing of Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl. Now, his performance against Kentucky at the Longhorns' last home game put him back up.
Hill shared the title with Florida defensive back Bryce Thorton.
In the matchup against Kentucky, Hill set career single-game highs of two sacks and four tackles for loss, and 11 total tackles, in addition to a forced fumble. One of his sacks, on Kentucky's second offensive play, pushed the Wildcats to 2nd and 17 and a punt three plays later.
The forced fumble happened in the second quarter alongside a tackle for loss to force a 4th-and-2 from the Texas 4-yard line.
"Anthony is a really versatile player," head coach Steve Sarkisian told the media after the Kentucky game. "I was doing the show this morning on SEC Nation and Tim Tebow had him as the 'Freak of the Week.' He's still a young guy, but he's so versatile, he has strength, he can run, he's got a high football IQ. He's violent when he arrives at the football, he can play off the ball, linebacker, and play the run."
Hill and the Texas defense ranks second nationally in the FBS in total defense (247.5 ypg), passing yards allowed (143.5 ypg), passing efficiency defense (93.51), passes intercepted (17) and first down defense (162), while ranking third in scoring defense.
The next challenge for Hill will be Texas A&M at a hostile Kyle Field next Saturday.
