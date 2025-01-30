Texas Longhorns Athletic Department Shows Off Record-Breaking Fiscal Year
We knew going into the Peach Bowl that the clash between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes would bring together two of the sport's most iconic brands for their first matchup in over a decade. However, now as we've come to find out, it also brought together two of the richest athletic departments in the nation.
As revealed in a recent report from USA Today, the Texas Longhorns' athletic department set a record in 2024. Totaling $325 million in operating expenses, the first time that a college Division I program has crossed the $300 million. Right behind them, however, was Ohio State whose operating expenses came in at $292.25 million.
So while the Buckeyes may have gotten the better of the Longhorns on the field. Texas beat them off of it in terms of the financial side of collegiate athletics. But the embarrassment of riches doesn't stop at expenses for Texas.
Because while they did a record-breaking $325 million, they brought in $331.9 million in revenue. This means the Longhorns did not merely just break even. Rather the athletic department turned an $8 million profit in the 2023-24 fiscal year. This is made even more impressive when because Ohio State didn't break even.
The Buckeyes operated at a $37 million deficit. Although, as even Longhorn fans may admit, Ohio State still got a good return on their investment, as the Buckeyes captured their ninth national championship in the football program's history.
And while many would give up the $8 million profit for the Longhorns to win a championship in football for the first time in nearly two decades. Their financial standings from this past fiscal year show that even without a national title in football, the Longhorns' athletic department is a money-making machine.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: 2025 Texas Longhorns QB KJ Lacey Earns Alabama's 'Mr. Football' Award
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Receives Horrible NFL Comparison
MORE: Paul Finebaum: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Will Win First National Championship
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer Hero Kanu Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Tre Johnson Previews Texas Longhorns 'Rivalry Game' vs. Ole Miss Rebels