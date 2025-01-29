2025 Texas Longhorns QB KJ Lacey Earns Alabama's 'Mr. Football' Award
There's no doubt that the quarterback room for the Texas Longhorns will be stacked in 2025, headed by No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023, Arch Manning.
But incoming freshman quarterback KJ Lacey has been making quite the name for himself before even stepping foot in Austin. The 2025 Texas commit was named Alabama's 2024 "Mr. Football" on Tuesday, an accolade given to the best football player in the state, to end his high school career at Saraland.
Lacey recorded 10,985 total passing yards, which ranks second all-time in Alabama, and 132 touchdowns during his four years on varsity at Saraland. He finished with a 39-3 record as the starting quarterback for the Spartans.
In his award-winning season, Lacey was near unstoppable, completing 185 of 299 passes for 3,042 yards and 42 total touchdowns.
The honor comes as one of multiple that Lacey has earned in his career, including being named an Under Armor All-American, an Elite 11 finalist, News 5 Zaxby's Player of the Year, 2024 Coastal Alabama Player of the Year, 2024 6A Back of the Year, and a three-time First-Team All-State athlete. Lacey also helped bring his team to three consecutive 6A State Championship appearances and won it all in 2022 as a sophomore.
A four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Lacey will join a talented lineup of over 20 other Longhorn commits this fall as Texas seeks out another run at the national championship.
