Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Receives Horrible NFL Comparison
Quinn Ewers is set to leave the Texas Longhorns for the 2025 NFL Draft after leading his team to the Cotton Bowl and coming up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Despite some thinking that he needed to come back for one more college season to improve his draft stock, even if it wasn't with Texas, Ewers has decided to remain in the NFL Draft.
At this point in time, there are many different ways the draft could end up going for Ewers.
Some believe that he will still be a first-round pick. Others could see him dropping into the second round.
With that being said, Ewers has received a brutal NFL comparison ahead of the draft.
CBS Sports has compared the Longhorns' star to current NFL quarterback Davis Mills. Obviously, Mills has never developed into being anything close to a starting-caliber quarterback.
Here is the reasoning that they gave for the surprisingly bad comparison:
"Like Ewers, Mills was a highly touted recruit who played quality football in college, yet never quite met the lofty expectations aligned with his recruiting ranking," they wrote. "Mills and Ewers both have high-caliber albeit not tremendous arms and in short stretches can look like promising starters. Yet the ability to quickly read coverages and adapt is not fully developed. Also like Mills, Ewers' ability to create with his legs occurs infrequently and only in dire situations, plus accuracy is not a true strength to their games."
Taking a look at their college statistics, the comparison looks even worse.
Ewers played three years at Texas, completing 64.9 percent of his career passes for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He also scored eight touchdowns on the ground.
Mills, on the other hand, played three years at Stanford with two of them as a key player. He completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 3,468 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Simply looking at the numbers shows that this comparison is way off.
Another miss on the comparison here, is with claim that Ewers does not have the ability to read coverages quickly. One simple google search of Ewers' 4th and 13 touchdown pass to Matthew Golden vs. Arizona State will prove otherwise.
It is very obvious that Ewers has a lot more arm talent and ability. There really isn't a comparison to be made between the two quarterbacks. To be quite honest, it's disrespectful to Ewers.
Hopefully, the Longhorns quarterback can head into the NFL and continue shutting up the critics. He has the potential to be a starter at the next level, but his upside is much higher than Mills ever had.
