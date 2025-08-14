Texas Longhorns OT Ranked as Second-Year Breakout Candidate
With college football kicking off two weeks from this Saturday, the Texas Longhorns continue to assert themselves as both the team and individual players appear on top-10 lists across the board.
ESPN analyst Billy Tucker recently released an 11-man list discussing the sophomore players he believes are ready to excel in the 2025 college football season.
Tucker cited that numerous variables are taken into account over raw talent in their analysis — “it often takes a year of seasoning or depth-chart movement before elite prospects break out in their second season.”
Brandon Baker at No. 9
With the list’s release, Longhorns’ offensive tackle, Brandon Baker, currently sits within the top-10 prospects of second-year breakout players.
“Expectations are sky high in Austin as Texas ranks No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the first time in program history,” Tucker said. “While (Texas’) roster is loaded, there is turnover at key spots — and offensive tackle is one of them.”
The 6-foot-4 California native was a two-time All-American, and member of Mater Dei High School’s 2024 state championship team. Baker was rated No. 3 among interior offensive linemen, No. 2 overall in the state of California and No. 43 nationally by ESPN.
“Baker was a highly touted 2024 prospect, and was in a battle to start this season,” Tucker said.
Having appeared in eight games during his rookie season, Baker played in some crucial games throughout the season, such as the Longhorns’ matchups against Georgia (Oct. 19, Dec. 7), as well as the College Football Playoff games against Arizona State (Jan. 1) and Ohio State (Jan. 10).
The Longhorns’ starting offensive tackle position initially proved to be a competitive one heading into the 2025 season. However, with fellow offensive tackle Andre Cojoe’s recent, and unfortunate, season-ending ACL injury, it leaves Baker as the likely starter.
“He has improved his strength this offseason and has worked hard at the technical points of the position,” Tucker said. “He will be tasked with protecting the most anticipated player in all of college football — Arch Manning.”
While the second-year breakout candidate list is a mere prediction of potential 2025 breakout players, the listing correctly predicted the milestone year for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.
In addition to Baker, other SEC notable mentions include Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson, as well as Tennessee wide receivers Mike Matthews and Braylon Stayler.
With the Longhorns’ season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes just around the corner, only time will tell if Baker can solidify himself as the breakout star.