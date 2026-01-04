Texas Longhorns Get Major Win With Return Of Star Offensive Tackle

The Texas Longhorns are going all-in in the transfer portal this offseason, hoping to build a national-title-contending roster in Austin.

That could prove difficult, with the market more competitive than ever, and the money being spent to acquire those players at an all-time high.

But fortunately for the Longhorns, it seems that they will no longer have to worry about replacing one of the top players on their roster.

According to reports from Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle, the Longhorns have retained starting left tackle Trevor Goosby, who spent the last few weeks making a difficult decision as to whether or not he would return to Austin or head to the NFL Draft.

But now with Goosby back in tow, the Longhorns offensive line rebuild can move forward at full force.

Trevor Goosby is nothing short of elite

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Goosby, who, in his third year in the program and first as a full-time starter, played and started all 12 games for Texas, blocking Arch Manning's blindside.

For his performance this season, Goosby earned a first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches.

He was also graded out at an elite level, with an 83.6 run blocking grade, a 79.7 pass blocking grade, and an 84.2 overall grade, per PFF.

His best performance of the season came late in the year against unanimous All-American Cashius Howell of Texas A&M, who he held to two tackles, zero sacks and three total pressures in 30 pass rush snaps. Goosby earned his highest pass rush grade of the season in that game at 91.9, per PFF.

Goosby's tough decision

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby blocks Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Goosby's decision to return to Austin for another year was obviously a difficult one, especially with the groundswell of noise the six-foot-seven offensive tackle has been garnering from several draft analysts.

The Longhorns' left tackle was recently listed as the No. 5 offensive tackle prospect for the 2026 NFL draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper. Goosby is right behind some of the top tackles in the country in Miami's Francis Mauigoa, Utah's Spencer Fano, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, and Utah's Caleb Lomu.

Additionally, ESPN's Matt Miller also has Goosby as one of the top prospects if he were to enter his name into the 2026 NFL Draft, listing the left tackle as the No. 15 overall prospect in the entire 2026 NFL Draft class. Miller also highlighted Goosby's high-end potential for the next level.

The Longhorns now welcome Goosby back with open arms as he would sure up the most important position on the offensive line, protecting Manning's blindside.

And as a result, they can fully begin a rebuild of an offensive line that struggled to keep their heisman-caliber QB upright on the interior.