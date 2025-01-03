Texas Longhorns Hosting Florida State Transfer for Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are keeping busy in the transfer portal amid their College Football Playoff run.
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Longhorns will be hosting Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman transfer Marvin Jones Jr. for a visit on Friday. Should Jones Jr. choose Texas, he'd be the program's fourth transfer commit since the portal opened last month.
The Longhorns have already landed commitments from Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester, Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard and Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence.
A Coral Gables, FL. native, Jones Jr. chose to not play for his hometown Miami Hurricanes and instead committed to the Georgia Bulldogs as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He played two years under head coach Kirby Smart before transferring to Florida State last offseason. In doing so, Jones Jr. followed in the footsteps of his father, Marvin Jones, who was a star linebacker for the Seminoles in the '90s before playing a decade in the NFL.
During his two seasons at Georgia, Jones Jr. played in 25 games while posting 16 total tackles, 5.5 tackes for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. With a Florida State team that finished with a 2-10 record this season, he had 25 total tackles (10 solo), four sacks and one forced fumble. Two of his sacks came in one of Florida State's wins in the 14-9 victory over Cal on Sept. 21.
No. 5 Texas will take on the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns RB Quintrevion Wisner Reaches Major Milestone
MORE: ‘Undeniable’ Cam Skattebo Backs Up Talk, Named Peach Bowl Offensive MVP
MORE: Texas Defeats Arizona State in Overtime Thriller Despite Stalled Out Run Game
MORE: Texas Longhorns 'In The Mix' For USC Transfer Zachariah Branch
MORE: Texas Longhorns Gash Arizona State With 75-Yard Punt Return TD