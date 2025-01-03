Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Hosting Florida State Transfer for Visit

The Texas Longhorns are looking to make moves in the transfer portal.

Zach Dimmitt

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Marvin Jones Jr. (7) pressures against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Marvin Jones Jr. (7) pressures against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are keeping busy in the transfer portal amid their College Football Playoff run.

Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Longhorns will be hosting Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman transfer Marvin Jones Jr. for a visit on Friday. Should Jones Jr. choose Texas, he'd be the program's fourth transfer commit since the portal opened last month.

The Longhorns have already landed commitments from Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester, Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard and Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence.

Marvin Jones Jr.
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs offensive lineman Jakai Clark (53) and Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Marvin Jones Jr. (7) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A Coral Gables, FL. native, Jones Jr. chose to not play for his hometown Miami Hurricanes and instead committed to the Georgia Bulldogs as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He played two years under head coach Kirby Smart before transferring to Florida State last offseason. In doing so, Jones Jr. followed in the footsteps of his father, Marvin Jones, who was a star linebacker for the Seminoles in the '90s before playing a decade in the NFL.

During his two seasons at Georgia, Jones Jr. played in 25 games while posting 16 total tackles, 5.5 tackes for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. With a Florida State team that finished with a 2-10 record this season, he had 25 total tackles (10 solo), four sacks and one forced fumble. Two of his sacks came in one of Florida State's wins in the 14-9 victory over Cal on Sept. 21.

No. 5 Texas will take on the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns RB Quintrevion Wisner Reaches Major Milestone

MORE: ‘Undeniable’ Cam Skattebo Backs Up Talk, Named Peach Bowl Offensive MVP

MORE: Texas Defeats Arizona State in Overtime Thriller Despite Stalled Out Run Game

MORE: Texas Longhorns 'In The Mix' For USC Transfer Zachariah Branch

MORE: Texas Longhorns Gash Arizona State With 75-Yard Punt Return TD

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/Football