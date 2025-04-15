Texas Longhorns RB Taking Pre-Draft Visit With Super Bowl Contender
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the 14 Texas Longhorns invited to this year's NFL Combine are scrambling to make their final impressions that will hopefully get their name called next week.
Among the historic pool of Longhorns, running back Jaydon Blue is the latest to take a pre-draft visit, as he reportedly met with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, per KPRC 2 Houston reporter Aaron Wilson. Blue previously met with the Bills at the Combine back in March.
Blue has been quite the popular prospect ahead of the Draft, visiting with the Pittsburgh Steelers the day before and having already met with other teams like the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.
It comes as no surprise, though, after the Houston native declared for the Draft after his most successful season at Texas. Blue ran for 730 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 134 carries, a career high in all three, while also catching 42 passes for 368 yards.
He additionally ran the second-best 40-yard dash time for a running back at the Combine, clocking a 4.38. But he turned around and hit a new record during the Longhorns' NFL Pro Day, recording times of 4.28 in the first trial and 4.25 in the second.
Blue completed his time on the Forty Acres with 1,161 total yards on 214 carries and 11 touchdowns across three seasons. Although his rise to starter came more recently after sitting behind now-NFL players Bijan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks and freshman phenom CJ Baxter, Blue has certainly cemented himself as someone that can rise to the occasion, as Baxter went down with an injury prior to the 2024 season.
If taken in by the Bills, Blue could be a dangerous pair with current Buffalo running back James Cook, who Blue has already been compared to in terms of speed and receiving the ball out of the backfield. However, Cook might not be around for too much longer, as his requests for a bigger payout and contract extension aren't in the cards right now, according to general manager Brandon Beane. As Cook plays out the final year of his rookie contract this year, having Blue on the depth chart would surely help out with whatever happens next for Cook.
The final stop for Blue ahead of the Draft will be with the Washington Commanders, according to Wilson.
The Draft will be held from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Blue and the rest of his former teammates look to find their new home.