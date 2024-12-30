Arch Manning Makes Definitive Statement on Texas Longhorns Future
Since his arrival in Austin, questions and speculation surrounding the future of Texas Longhorns backup QB Arch Manning have run rampant.
Whether it was after Ewers decided to return to Austin after the 2023 season, and now with questions surrounding his upcoming NFL decision, fans and national media alike have tried to spread the narrative that Manning would be heading toward the NCAA Transfer Portal at what seems like a constant rate.
However, It seems Manning officially put those questions to bed on Monday at Peach Bowl Media Day, hopefully ending the saga once and for all.
"I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything, so I don't know really know about it," Manning said when asked about the portal calendar, via Rivals.com.
Manning even went on to address everything he has learned from Ewers over the last two years, and even referenced the noise surrounding the QB situation that has has persisted for most of the season.
"What I have learned most about Quinn is how he handles the media, and he doesn't really let that get to him," Manning said. "He treats me the same. I know it's probably not with me being the backup. Everyone's trying to talk about it. But he doesn't let it bother him at all, and he's just one of the guys and one of my good friends."
Fortunately, this long-standing 'debate' should be over soon.
At the end of the Longhorns season - whether that be on Wednesday, next week or after a national title - Ewers is still expected to enter the NFL Draft. That obviously leaves Manning as the future starter for the Horns' Week 1 matchup vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus next fall.
Until then, however, Ewers will remain the starter and Manning will fill his role in the running packages that he has be deployed in since the win over Texas A&M at the end of the regular season.
And he is content with that.
"I'm just trying to do what I can when my name is called and make the most of my opportunities, and help our team win," Manning said.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Arch Manning Responds to Sam Leavitt's Comments on Quinn Ewers
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Loves Arizona State's Cam Skattebo: 'Heck of a Player!'
MORE: Jahdae Barron Still Close With One Former Longhorn at Arizona State: 'That's My Brother!'
MORE: Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Wants to Prove 'He's The Better QB' Over Quinn Ewers
MORE: Johntay Cook II Sends Message to Texas Longhorns After Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: Texas Longhorns Get Positive Injury Update On Isaiah Bond