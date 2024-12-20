Texas Ex Cameron Dicker Makes NFL History With 57-Yard Fair-Catch Free Kick
Former Texas Longhorn kicker Cameron Dicker has officially made NFL history.
In the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, Dicker sank a 57-yard fait catch free kick at the end of the first half, a feat that hasn't been overcome in the NFL since 1976. It was also the longest successful attempt in league history.
At the beginning of the play, Broncos punter Riley Dixon nailed the ball to the Chargers' 38-yard line, and returner Derius Davis called a fair catch as the clock hit zero. However, Denver corner Tremon Smith was called for a fair-catch interference penalty to give Los Angeles an extra 15 yards.
Smith's penalty set up Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh with the rare opportunity to take either a free kick or a drop kick from the location of the catch, according to the official NFL rule book. The extra yardage may have swayed his decision, but Harbaugh sent Dicker out for the kick, and he knocked it in for three points.
The last player to attempt a fair-catch kick was Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye against the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, but the last one to actually attempt and make the kick was also a Chargers kicker, Ray Wersching.
Dicker's kick was just two yards off from his career-long record that he set back in October against the Arizona Cardinals.
In his third season with the Chargers, Dicker has completed 93.5% of field goals and 89.2% of extra point attempts, including eight out of nine field goals made from 50 yards or more. Against the Broncos, Dicker secured two field goals and two extra points to make it his 13th game of the season with a perfect record.
The Texas Ex spent four years with the Longhorns from 2018-2021, setting the record for most points scored by a place-kicker in program history. He declared for the NFL Draft in 2022, where he initially went undrafted. After brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, Dicker finally found a home with the Chargers in November of that year.
The Chargers now move to a 9-6 record with the help of Dicker and will return on Dec. 28 to face the New England Patriots.
