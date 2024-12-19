Texas Longhorns Legend Vince Young Recaps National Title With Johnny Manziel
Two rival quarterbacks set their allegiances aside as Texas Longhorns legend Vince Young joined Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel on his podcast, "Glory Daze." The two talked about everything from the Rose Bowl to mental health.
On X, Manziel said "Name a better performance than Vince Young in the 2006 Rose Bowl."
And Manziel's credit, its hard to think of a better one.
You can watch the full episode here:
Young famously led Texas to the Rose Bowl and National Championship victory after losing the Heisman Trophy to then-USC running back Reggie Bush. Many felt like Young was snubbed from winning the coveted trophy and Young responded by winning the national title over Bush's Trojans.
Manziel highlighted Young's performance in the game and posted the clip of the pair talking about the game-winning touchdown on fourth down and five. They then unwrapped how Young's life changed after scoring that touchdown and the immediate aftermath of making such a big play.
"When that play happened, all I was thinking about was getting the first down," Young said. "But then they ran a weak-side blitz, and all I saw was green and 'run Forrest run."
On his podcast, Manziel claims to offer "authentic interviews from Johnny Manziel," someone who was one of the faces of college football for his eratic behavior during his time at Texas A&M. Though the Lonestar Showdown was not played while Manziel was in college, there is one thing that he has that Young doesn't, a Heisman Trophy.
Manziel has been a controversial figure, and after a short NFL career that was headlined by scandals and partying, he retired from football and became more of a social figure. Young, on the other hand, had some success in the NFL and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2006 after his first season with the Titans and became the first rookie quarterback to play in a Pro Bowl. He would be inducted into the National Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
When talking about the moment of scoring the game-winning touchdown, this is what Young had to say:
"Your whole experience of getting to that moment flashed in front of you," Young said. "To be the quarterback of that team at that moment, man, I was just in shock. I worked my butt off to get to that moment and it happened. All that hard work I put in, the heartaches and pain that I went through, the adversity with my mom and strung out on drugs and being poor and a lot of stuff went through my mind at that moment, and I was just a happy guy to bring that championship win that game for the entire state of Texas."
Young was the last Texas quarterback to win a national championship. This weekend, Texas will begin its road back to the title game with a first-round College Football Playoff Matchup against Clemson.
