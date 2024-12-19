Longhorns Country

Arch Manning 2025 Heisman Trophy Favorite?

Despite his minimal experience as the starter, Arch Manning currently sits as the favorite for the 2025 Heisman Trophy

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dashawn Fillmore (26) defends during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Arch Madness has been in full affect for the entirety of the 2024 football season.

Despite starting only a pair of games and showing flashes of brilliance in his other appearances, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has been one of the biggest topics of conversation in college football over the last few weeks.

For now, he remains the backup, with the consensus being that he will take over as the full-time starter in 2025 once Quinn Ewers heads to the NFL. But, even with his limited number of reps as a starter, the hype has already reached astounding heights.

So much so, in fact, that Manning has already taken an early lead with the oddsmakers as the favorite for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

You can check out the odds for the top 12 players below, per BetOnline.Ag:

Arch Manning +600
Garrett Nussmeier +800
John Mateer +900
Drew Allar +1000
DJ Lagway +1100
Kevin Jennings +1200
Lanorris Sellers +1200
Nico Iamaleava +1200
Cade Klubnik +1400
Conner Weigman +1600
Sam Leavitt +1800
Jackson Arnold +2500

Obviously what stands out the most on this list is that Manning - who leads the pack - has fewer starts under his belt by quite a large margin than any other player in the field. In fact, you have to get all the way down to the player with the player with the 22nd best odds, Michigan true freshman Bryce Underwood, to find one with less starts than Manning.

In total, Manning has seen action in eight games this season, going 61 of 90 passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions along with 21 carries for 100 yards and four scores on the ground.

That said, Manning's dual-threat ability gives him a leg-up over some other quarterbacks like Allar and Nussmeier. Of course, Jennings, Sellers, Klubnik and Leavitt offer their own bit of juice in that regard, but Manning's combination of mobility and elite arm talent is certainly something special.

Another thing Manning has working in his favor is his immense star power, marketability and swagger, which alongside the exciting things he can do with the ball in his hands, make it very difficult to imagine him not being in contention for the award if things go the way most people expect.

Manning and No. 5 Texas will face Klubnik and Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff in Austin on Saturday.

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

