Texas Longhorns Make Another Huge Goal-Line Stand To Help Seal Win vs. Clemson
The Texas Longhorns' defense found itself in a very familiar situation late in Saturday's College Football Playoff game against the Clemson Tigers, and once again rose to the occasion.
With Texas leading by 14 halfway through the fourth quarter, Clemson drove deep into enemy territory and threatened to make it a one-score game late. The Tigers eventually faced a 4th and goal from the 1, and handed it off to trusted running back Keith Adams Jr. The Longhorns were ready, though, as multiple defenders stuffed Adams to preserve the two-score lead and deal a crushing blow to the Tigers' comeback hopes.
"It was obviously a huge, huge moment in the game," defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski told reporters postgame. "For us to get that stop, to hold it to a two-score game was huge, and for the offense to be able to get the ball, take some time off the clock, and when we did go back on the field being up by two scores, it totally changes how you call a game knowing that they had to push the ball down the field to score quick."
That scenario should ring a few bells for Texas fans. In the Longhorns' regular season finale against the Texas A&M Aggies just three weeks ago, they faced a nearly identical situation as they held a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter. They stuffed Aggies running back Amari Daniels for a crushing three-yard loss, all but ending the comeback attempt.
The eerie similarities between the two scenarios are not lost on the Longhorns. If anything, they view it as a testament to their defense that they were able to make two massive stops in the clutch.
"I feel like we take pride in not letting guys score or get in our paint," said safety Andrew Mukuba, who defeated his former team in this game. "I know we do a good job of doing that. In those situations, the only thing we preach is to not let those guys in our paint. If we don't let nobody in our paint, I like our chances to win all the games that we play. That's just something that we take pride in as a defense."
Just for good measure, the Longhorns made one more fourth-down stop to end the game, as Michael Taaffe crushed Tigers receiver T.J. Moore to force an incompletion with just over a minute left.
Texas' defense has been its biggest strength all year, but the ability to make such impressive stops when it matters most is truly remarkable and will serve the team well throughout its CFP run.
"Everybody, no matter what situation we get put in, they have the mindset that they're going to attack it, and that's a resiliency, being able to handle adversity," Kwiatkowski said. "It's just a tough bunch of guys, mentally tough guys that it doesn't matter what kind of situation we're put in.
"We're going out there, and the goal is to get the ball back for the offense, and they've done that all year long."
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Open as Big Favorites vs. Arizona State Sun Devils in CFP
MORE: Arch Manning Among Early Favorites for 2025 Heisman Trophy
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns DE Picks Clemson Tigers to Win National Championship
MORE: Texas Longhorns Finalists For No. 1 Transfer Portal WR
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian 'Fascinated' By Bill Belichick at North Carolina