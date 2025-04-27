Texas Longhorns Officially 'Running Back U' After 2025 NFL Draft?
After waiting over four rounds to hear his name called, Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue was drafted with the 149th overall pick, with the 12th pick of the fifth round to the Dallas Cowboys.
His selection makes him the last running back to get drafted from an iconic picture that includes Keilan Robinson (Jaguars), Roschon Johnson (Bears), Jonathon Brooks (Panthers), and Bijan Robinson (Falcons), as one of the Longhorns drafted from the loaded 2022 running backs room.
Since 2023, no college has had more running backs drafted than the Longhorns, with all five getting picked from the photo above. The five running backs combined for 8,782 rushing yards during their time at the fourty acres, with Bijan Robinson leading the pack with 3,410 in his career.
Former Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice reacted to Blue's selection by resharing the aforementioned pictures of the five running backs he helped get to the league.
Not only have these runningbacks been prodcutive in the time with the Longhorns, but they have gone on to have good starts to their NFL career. Totaling 2432 yards through two seasons with the Falcons, Bijan Robinson has become not only the main offensive production, but the face of the franchise in Atlanta as well.
Not to mention the storied running backs of the past, such as Ricky Williams, Earl Campbell, Cedric Benson, Jamaal Charles, and D'Onta Foreman, the Longhorns have produced not just great running backs for the future, but household names of the past.
Can Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has had five running backs drafted since taking over the reigns in 2022, keep the running back factory going in Austin? Time will tell. With talented prospects like CJ Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner still on the roster for 2025, the Longhorns could be sending another running back or two to the league once again this time next year.