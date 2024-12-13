Longhorns Country

Three Texas Longhorns Named Walter Camp All-Americans

Three Texas Longhorns have been named Walter Camp All-Americans after stellar 2024 campaigns.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) reacts to a play during the Longhorns' game against the Florida Gators, Nov. 9, 2024 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) reacts to a play during the Longhorns' game against the Florida Gators, Nov. 9, 2024 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns have been one of the most well-represented teams in the country in terms of player awards and all-conference nods in recent days.

And now, they can add a trio All-Americans to that list.

On Thursday night, the Walker Camp Foundation named Longhorns stars Kelvin Banks, Jahdae Barron, and Anthony Hill as All-Americans. Banks earned first-team honors, while Barron and Hill were both named to the second team.

This is one of many honors Banks and Barron have already received since the end of the regular season.

Banks Jr. was also announced as the winner of the Outland Trophy during ESPN's College Football Awards show on Thursday. He beat out a three-man field that also included Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham and Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Walter Nolen. The award annually honors the best interior lineman in college football. He also won the Lombardi Award and the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Meanwhile, Barron also took home the Thorpe Award on Thursday, posting 47 total tackles (32 solos), one sack, one fumble recovery, nine pass breakups, and five interceptions this season. He entered the 2024 campaign with three career interceptions. Three of Barron's picks this season have come against Georgia.

This season, Hill Jr. has posted 28 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one interception, and was named as a contender for the Bednarik, and Butkus awards.

All three players also earned 2024 All-SEC Team honors, with Banks and Barron earning first team nods, and Hill being named to the second-team.

Matt Galatzan
