Texas Longhorns Go Back-to-Back as Kelvin Banks Jr. Wins Outland Trophy
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have gone back-to-back for one of the most notable award in college football.
Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was announced as the winner of the Outland Trophy during ESPN's College Football Awards show on Thursday. He beat out a three-man field that also included Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham and Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Walter Nolen. The award annually honors the best interior lineman in college football.
Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat won the award last season. During the awards broadcast, ESPN showed a clip of Sweat calling Banks Jr. to tell him he had won the Outland.
Banks also won the Lombardi Award and the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy.
"I just think he represents us at the highest level," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "To go along with it he's a great football player and he's very calm on the field. Some might say he's reserved, but I see it first hand that he's not, he plays physical and he plays violent. ... "I want him to win every award he can win, be an All-American and a first-round pick. I don't know what else left tackles can do on that front."
Banks Jr. suffered an ankle injury in the 17-7 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 30. He was listed as questionable the following week but ultimately missed the SEC Championship against Georgia.
Banks Jr. and the rest of the senior class expected the win over Kentucky to be their final home game at DKR, but the College Football Playoff had other ideas. No. 5 Texas will host No. 12 Clemson in Austin for the first round of the CFP on Saturday, Dec. 21.
