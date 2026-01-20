Texas Longhorns Set to Have New Role for WR Emmett Mosley

The Texas Longhorns have experienced some significant changes at the wide receiver position this offseason.

Headlined by the addition of Auburn star Cam Coleman, the Longhorns also lost multiple wide receivers to the transfer portal, including DeAndre Moore Jr. (Colorado), Jaime Ffrench (Michigan) and Aaron Butler (Oregon State).

On the flip side though, the Longhorns retained their two leading receivers from this past season in Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, the latter of whom will reportedly be taking on a new role during the 2026 campaign.

Report: Texas WR Emmett Mosley Moving to Slot

Per reports from OrangeBloods, the Longhorns plan to move Mosley to the slot next year after he was listed as the "Z" receiver in the offense this past season.

Coleman will likely operate as the "X" receiver with Wingo potentially moving to "Z." Time will tell exactly how things play out but with Mosley reportedly moving inside, it certainly feels like the Texas coaching staff has an idea about where Coleman and Wingo will line up as well.

Mosley had five catches for 51 yards against Michigan on Wednesday before exiting with a lower-body injury. He eventually returned to the sidelines with a walking boot and crutches, though he will now have the offseason to heal up.

With Moore Jr. heading to Colorado, the Longhorns lost their primary slot receiver, and Mosley's versatility makes him a nice fit in that regard. He missed the first four games of the season due to injury but showed why the Longhorns targeted him in the transfer portal out of Stanford last offseason.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Mosley this past season, highlighting his versatility as a wide receiver.

"I love Emmett as a player," Sarkisian said. "I wish we had him in the first four games of the season. He was a very dynamic player for Stanford a year ago. He's a guy who has length. He has very good hands. He's sudden. He's a really good route runner."

Mosley ended his first year as a Longhorn with 28 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers might not jump off the page to some, but he certainly passed the eye test.

The highlight of his season came in the comeback win over Mississippi State when Mosley had four catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns including the game-winning score in overtime on a pass from backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell.