Texas Longhorns RB Quintrevion Wisner Praises Team Leaders Breakout Season
Texas Longhorns starting sophomore running back Quintrevion Wisner came into the 2024 season with just 73 rushing yards to his name and left with over 1,000.
The DeSoto product finished out his second season with the Texas Longhorns leading the roster with 1,064 yards on 226 attempts, but Wisner said that being at the helm of the run game was a result of following in the footsteps of his teammates.
"I learned how being a great follower could lead to a great leader. I came in last year, and I played a bunch of special teams, and then [came] back this year, definitely took a different role, just being able to not only learn from the older guys on the offensive side, but the defensive side also," Wisner said during postgame interviews following the team's loss to Ohio State on Friday. "Everybody bought in, and they showed me like, you get your chance. It's how you take off with it. It's how you do things, how you upgrade."
Wisner got his opportunity to shine this year after fellow sophomore running back CJ Baxter suffered a season-ending knee injury over the summer and injury complications with first-string Jaydon Blue early on in the season. Needless to say, Wisner stepped up for the Longhorns in a major way, being the third Longhorn during the Steve Sarkisian era to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards.
While it's probable that Wisner will return for Texas, some of the upperclassmen who helped set the standard for him have now made their last appearance wearing the burnt orange.
"It was a blessing to be under guys like Hayden Conner and Jake Majors, you know, being able to run behind guys like that lifted me up in high spirit. So, you know, it's a true blessing. I just learned that, you know, following will lead to a great leader," Wisner said.
Connor and Majors were both fifth-year senior offensive lineman that assisted in clearing out lanes for Wisner, but Connor is now headed to the 2025 NFL Draft, he declared on Sunday.
Aside from those protecting him on the field, Wisner also mentioned how starting junior quarterback Quinn Ewers stood out to him as an influential figure, and said that any future team will be lucky to have him at the helm.
"He's a great leader, great person, great individual overall," Wisner said. "To be able to play around, play beside him at the running back position, wherever he goes, they got a great leader."
Wisner will very likely gain first-string position next season with Blue announcing that he'll declare for the Draft as well, leaving plenty of space for Wisner to continue being an explosive force for the Longhorns run game.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian
MORE: Michael Taaffe Opens Up About Future, Potential NFL Plans
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Details Texas Longhorns' Goal-Line Collapse vs. Ohio State
MORE: As Texas Moves to Arch Manning Era, Longhorns Fans Should Be Grateful For Quinn Ewers