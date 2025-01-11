Longhorns Country

Quinn Ewers Explains What Went Wrong On Disastrous Final Play vs. Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns lost in agonizing fashion on Friday night, and quarterback Quinn Ewers explain what went wrong on the game's most critical play.

Matt Galatzan

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) forcing a fumble during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. Sawyer returned the fumble for a touchdown, and Ohio State won 28-14.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) forcing a fumble during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. Sawyer returned the fumble for a touchdown, and Ohio State won 28-14. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns were one yard away from tying up their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup vs. Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl, and potentially sending it into overtime on Friday night.

Instead, disaster struck, and on fourth down, Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer strip sacked Texas QB Quinn Ewers and took the ball 83 yards back the other way to seal a 28-14 Buckeyes win.

After the game, Ewers explained to the media what went wrong on that play, as well as his feelings about the game ending in such a dissapointing fashion.

"Yeah, I felt him. I started drifting away. I thought I was going to be able to get the ball off before he got there," Ewers said. "Obviously, it's not like I tried to give them the game. But I saw Jack running with the ball down the sideline. It sucks, man. But he's a great player, great individual, great person. We were roommates when I was up at Ohio State. So, it just sucks. It sucks. Jack's a good player, and he made a good play."

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown after sacking Texas Longhorns
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown after sacking Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. Sawyer returned the fumble for a touchdown, and Ohio State won 28-14. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, the bulk of the blame from social media will be place on Ewers for that play. That is unfortunately how things have gone for the Longhorn QB all season, regarless how well he has played.

Where Longhorns fans really need to take a second look, is at the tremendous play Sawyer made on his old college roommate.

Coming off of the line, Sawyer absolutely blew by Longhorns right tackle Cameron Williams and was uncontested on his way to making the play on Ewers, resulting in the fumble. This was just one of a few times that the Texas offensive line was beaten by a Buckeyes edge rusher as well, with Ewers being sacked four times throughout the night.

Either way, the Longhorns season ended in heartbreak.

Fortunately, the next time they take the field in August, they will get to face this same Ohio State team in Columbus, and they will have their shot at redemption.

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

