Quinn Ewers Explains What Went Wrong On Disastrous Final Play vs. Ohio State
The Texas Longhorns were one yard away from tying up their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup vs. Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl, and potentially sending it into overtime on Friday night.
Instead, disaster struck, and on fourth down, Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer strip sacked Texas QB Quinn Ewers and took the ball 83 yards back the other way to seal a 28-14 Buckeyes win.
After the game, Ewers explained to the media what went wrong on that play, as well as his feelings about the game ending in such a dissapointing fashion.
"Yeah, I felt him. I started drifting away. I thought I was going to be able to get the ball off before he got there," Ewers said. "Obviously, it's not like I tried to give them the game. But I saw Jack running with the ball down the sideline. It sucks, man. But he's a great player, great individual, great person. We were roommates when I was up at Ohio State. So, it just sucks. It sucks. Jack's a good player, and he made a good play."
Of course, the bulk of the blame from social media will be place on Ewers for that play. That is unfortunately how things have gone for the Longhorn QB all season, regarless how well he has played.
Where Longhorns fans really need to take a second look, is at the tremendous play Sawyer made on his old college roommate.
Coming off of the line, Sawyer absolutely blew by Longhorns right tackle Cameron Williams and was uncontested on his way to making the play on Ewers, resulting in the fumble. This was just one of a few times that the Texas offensive line was beaten by a Buckeyes edge rusher as well, with Ewers being sacked four times throughout the night.
Either way, the Longhorns season ended in heartbreak.
Fortunately, the next time they take the field in August, they will get to face this same Ohio State team in Columbus, and they will have their shot at redemption.
