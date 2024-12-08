Five Takeaways From The Texas Longhorns SEC Championship Heartbreaker
The Texas Longhorns will have to win an extra game in the playoffs now after losing their first SEC Championship to the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime 22-19.
Either team couldn't get into the endzone until Georgia did in the third to give them the lead. The game was tied at 13 after the Longhorns scored on a 41-yard pass to Deandre Moore Jr. and Bert Auburn knocked down a clutch 37-yard field goal to tie the game again with 18 seconds remaining after missing two other kicks.
But Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, who terrorized Texas for three touchdowns in the first matchup, ended the game with a run up the middle into the endzone after Texas failed to score six, and had to settle for a field goal on their overtime drive.
When you look at this stat sheet for both teams, there are some eye-glaring stats, so let's discuss some important takeaways from this game for Texas.
1. Quinn Ewers managed, but failure to find the endzone could be the fall of Texas
Ewers' stat line is impressive—358 yards on 27 completions. But even with that, Texas only scored once.
He made a lot of great plays and placements on his passes. He didn't show much mobility however and turned the ball over twice. One really his fault, but the other was a bad decision that almost ended the game.
The bottom line though is that Ewers and the Texas offense need to convert more. Especially because Bert Auburn showed today that he really can't be trusted. The play-calling and decision-making in overtime were head-scratching. Taking deep shots back-to-back and then a weak screen pass on third and long wasn't a recipe for success.
With how the defense has been able to set them up with field position and the talent they have on offense, it is hard to understand really why they can't do it. Some of it can be called back to inconsistent play-calling, but Ewers has to overcome his problems of not finding the endzone before it is too late for this season.
2. Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes
It is really difficult to overcome 11 flags for 94 yards. Frankly, we haven't seen Texas play this undisciplined this year, they have usually been a really grounded team. We saw them stay disciplined in the Texas A&M game, against a rowdy crowd, against Michigan, and everyone, except for Georgia. Yes, they have had their false starts and holding penalties at some points of the year (I'm looking at you Cam Williams) but the pass interferences and hands to the face, happened way too often this game.
One big play was the 37-yard field goal that was taken off the board because of a false start on Texas. Following the penalty, Auburn then missed the 42-yard attempt that would have given the Longhorns three extra very much-needed points on the game.
The culture and confidence that radiates from this Texas group gives me confidence that they can overcome the misdoings, but if they can't, it will be hard to convince anybody that they are in national championship shape.
3. The defense couldn't pull through, but they deserve massive credit
It wasn't as good of a performance as it was against A&M last week, but it was still a valiant effort from the defense whose main problem came down to stopping the Georgia run. They allowed 141 rushing yards, which is more than receiving, which was only 136.
Jahdae Barron had an amazing game with an interception and multiple swats and Andrew Mukuba also made some great physical tackles and plays down the stretch. Michael Taafe, Trey Moore, and Collin Simmons were other impact players on defense tonight who made some big plays.
They played tough, and the defense kept showing that they were the strong suit of this team. The stop after Ewers' second interception to get excellent field position and get the ball back in the time they did was special. If Texas can score more, this team would be unstoppable.
4. Matthew Golden is WR1
Golden continues to impress, this time having his best game yet with eight catches and 162 yards, both season-highs. Golden got some targets in the endzone but all were forced into double coverage. Deandre Moore Jr. also has 114 of his yards and then there is a big drop off. Usual reliable players were uninvolved. Gunnar Helm and Isaiah Bond each had one catch, and Wingo only had one as well.
Golden has elevated himself over everyone in this receiving core. His route-running, catching, and yards after catch have all been incredible and Texas is right to continue to give him more targets.
5. Special Teams needs to be emphasized heading into next game
You could really say that the disparity of special team play between both decided the game. Losing by three and missing two field goals is a pretty convincing argument.
But what I really want to talk about is the lack of awareness to allow a fake punt to work after the starting punter went down. Letting Georgia run that for a first and getting a field goal after that should haunt the special teams. Texas outperformed on both offense and defense for the most part, but on special teams, Georgia clears by a ton.
Hopefully, the College Football Playoffs will have better play from that aspect of the game for Texas.
And speaking of the College Football Playoffs, the Longhorns will find out where they are seeded on Sunday, at 11 a.m. CT, when the selection is shown on ESPN. Unfortunately, it won't be a bye and a top-four seeding, but they should still get in and live to fight another day. The formula seems to be set for Texas, avoid playing Georgia.
