Texas Longhorns Release SEC Championship Hype Video
The Texas Longhorns have a chance to make history today.
To continue its tradition of hype videos ahead of game days, Texas Athletics released a one-and-a-half-minute-long video narrated by former Texas running back Bijan Robinson to prepare for SEC Championship matchup against Georgia.
The video starts with an announcement of the historic feat: the Longhorns making it to the championship in their first year in the conference. It continues with a zoom into the words on the wall of a football facility.
"The pride and winning tradition of The University of Texas will not be trusted to the weak nor the timid," it reads.
Check out the full video below:
The video goes on to show highlights of the season for the Horns, including clips from the championship-clinching game against Texas A&M last Saturday.
"We're not done yet. Hook'Em," Robinson concludes the video.
Though both Texas and Georgia are likely to make it to the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome of today's game, the winner is expected to take the higher seed and move directly to the quarterfinals, rather than play a first-round matchup.
Texas and Georgia will kickoff for the SEC Championship at 3:30 p.m. CT at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
A new conference addition has never won the championship in its first year, but No. 2 Texas is looking to put the cherry on top of an already historic season, finishing it with the best record in the conference, by becoming the first team to do so.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Full 2025 Early Signing Day Class
MORE: Longhorns Move Up in National Recruiting Rankings After Michael Terry III Signing
MORE: Texas Defensive Coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski Named Semifinalist for Broyles Award
MORE: Texas Longhorns in Contention for Georgia Bulldogs Transfer CB Julian Humphrey
MORE: Everything Texas Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Said Ahead of SEC Championship Game