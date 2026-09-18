Texas Longhorns Suspend Assistant Coach Johnny Nansen After DWI Arrest

Texas Longhorns co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen was arrested on DWI charges in Austin on Wednesday evening, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Thursday.

Nansen, 52, was involved in a three-car crash in west Austin and subsequently showed signs of impairment, per multiple reports. He is charged with a Class B misdemeanor.

Nansen will be serving a one-game suspension during Saturday's home game against UTSA, according to reports from OrangeBloods, with the potential for Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte to extend the suspension if necessary.

Here is a look at Nansen's mugshot:

A Texas Longhorns football coach was arrested for DWI after a car crash in Austin. https://t.co/6BThUXf9Ov — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) September 18, 2026

Who Will Replace Johnny Nansen During His Suspension?

According to reports from Eric Henry of Horns247, Texas defensive analyst Garrett Cox will lead the linebacker room while Nansen serves his suspension.

Cox followed Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to Austin after the two of them spent time together on staff with the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Texas linebacker room is headlined by Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer along with the versatile Brad Spence and multiple young depth pieces in Markus Boswell, Kosi Okpala, Tyler Atkinson, Rocky Cummings and Jonathan Cunningham.

The Longhorns dismissed linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith prior to the start of the season. He spent two years learning from Nansen.

What Steve Sarkisian Said About Johnny Nansen's Arrest

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks across the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian broke the news of Nansen's arrest while speaking to the media. It adds on to what's been an eventul past few days following Texas' memorable comeback win over then-No. 1 Ohio State in Austin.

"We had an unfortunate situation last evening. Coach Nansen was charged with a misdemeanor DWI," Sarkisian said. "We obviously are aware of the situation. I'm still gathering facts. I'm still monitoring the situation. We're obviously disappointed, but that's all I really have on that at this time."

Nansen has been with Texas since 2024, serving under former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

He was previously the defensive coordinator at Arizona after making stops as an assitant coach across the western part of the country at UCLA, USC, Washington, Idaho, Montana State and Idaho State.

Nansen brings a ton of experience to the table and is one of the top assistants on Sarkisian's staff. It's likely the team will provide an update on his situation next week before preparing to head to Knoxville to face Tennessee in the SEC opener on Sept. 26.

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