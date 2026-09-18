Texas Longhorns Suspend Assistant Coach Johnny Nansen After DWI Arrest
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Texas Longhorns co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen was arrested on DWI charges in Austin on Wednesday evening, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Thursday.
Nansen, 52, was involved in a three-car crash in west Austin and subsequently showed signs of impairment, per multiple reports. He is charged with a Class B misdemeanor.
Nansen will be serving a one-game suspension during Saturday's home game against UTSA, according to reports from OrangeBloods, with the potential for Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte to extend the suspension if necessary.
Here is a look at Nansen's mugshot:
Who Will Replace Johnny Nansen During His Suspension?
According to reports from Eric Henry of Horns247, Texas defensive analyst Garrett Cox will lead the linebacker room while Nansen serves his suspension.
Cox followed Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to Austin after the two of them spent time together on staff with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Texas linebacker room is headlined by Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer along with the versatile Brad Spence and multiple young depth pieces in Markus Boswell, Kosi Okpala, Tyler Atkinson, Rocky Cummings and Jonathan Cunningham.
The Longhorns dismissed linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith prior to the start of the season. He spent two years learning from Nansen.
What Steve Sarkisian Said About Johnny Nansen's Arrest
Sarkisian broke the news of Nansen's arrest while speaking to the media. It adds on to what's been an eventul past few days following Texas' memorable comeback win over then-No. 1 Ohio State in Austin.
"We had an unfortunate situation last evening. Coach Nansen was charged with a misdemeanor DWI," Sarkisian said. "We obviously are aware of the situation. I'm still gathering facts. I'm still monitoring the situation. We're obviously disappointed, but that's all I really have on that at this time."
Nansen has been with Texas since 2024, serving under former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.
He was previously the defensive coordinator at Arizona after making stops as an assitant coach across the western part of the country at UCLA, USC, Washington, Idaho, Montana State and Idaho State.
Nansen brings a ton of experience to the table and is one of the top assistants on Sarkisian's staff. It's likely the team will provide an update on his situation next week before preparing to head to Knoxville to face Tennessee in the SEC opener on Sept. 26.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7