Texas Longhorns To Continue Facing Major Non-Conference Opponents
Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte announced Texas' high-class list of non-conference opponents is not leaving anytime soon.
With partial non-conference schedules released until 2033, the Longhorns have teams like Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Arizona State in the future. Though the Fighting Irish are not yet included in the official schedules in the team's website, both teams confirmed a home-and-home series for 2028 and 2029. Texas will travel to South Bend for the first game of the series, and Notre Dame will head to Austin the following year.
"Our brand should play the greatest brands in college football because we are the best," Del Conte said.
The Arch Manning era will start against no other than national champions Ohio State in Columbus on Aug. 31, and the Buckeyes will travel to Austin in 2026.
Texas will meet a familiar face in 2027. The Longhorns traveled to Michigan to upset the defending national champions in Ann Arbor, but in 2027 it will be the Wolverines in Austin.
A home-and-home series against Arizona State in 2032 and 2033 has been confirmed, but the matchups in 2030 and 2031 remain unknown. Del Conte mentioned another announcement will come soon, though he hasn't confirmed it will be regarding those years.
As the quality of matchups keep increasing, so do the ticket prices. In 2025, as the big non-conference matchup is an away game in Ohio, it won't be affected by the season ticket prices. Del Conte revealed that tier one prices in 2024 were around $640, while in 2025 it has bumped to $720.
Season ticket renewals are due March 26.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: What Does Duane Akina Bring Back to Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend Michael Huff Welcomes Back Coach Duane Akina
MORE: Surprising Report About Quinn Ewers Injury Comes to Light
MORE: Texas Longhorns Land Official Visit with Next 'Brock Bowers?'